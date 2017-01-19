Henry County Woman Charged with Arson of Home

PARIS, Tenn. – On August 12, 2016, Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 701 Reynoldsburg Road. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene and suspected arson.

Agent Bryant Allen with Tenn. State Bomb and Arson responded and worked the scene. After several months of intense investigation over multiple states, including polygraphs conducted by Investigator David Doyle of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Agent Allen determined the fire was in fact arson and was contracted by the homeowner. It resulted in Agent Allen filing charges on Rita Faye Futrell, the homeowner. She is charged with Arson Class C felony in Tenn.; filing a false or fraudulent insurance claim, and filing a false report. The parties that Futrell contracted with to burn the home are Terry Eugene Swigert from Grandin, Missouri, who is Mrs. Futrell’s ex-husband and James Douglas Hamilton from Wichita, Kansas. Both are charged with Arson.