Letter: United Way Helping in Carroll County

United Way Helping in Carroll County

While United Way in partnership with many members of our community have taken important steps to improve the health of our community, the County Health Rankings make it clear that there is much more we can do to help Carroll County residents lead healthier lives.

The Rankings, released every year by United Way in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, show us that where we live matters to our health and not everyone has the chance to reach their full health potential. The Rankings show us that good health is influenced by many factors beyond medical care including jobs, housing, education, poverty and more.

We know there are areas where we can improve. For example, unemployment has risen to 8.6% and 31% of our children are living in poverty.

The good news is we are doing something about it. By partnering with programs like McKenzie – Carroll County United Neighbors, we are working to keep people in their homes and their utilities turned on when income gaps occur. No one should lose their home or have their utilities shut off, because of the loss of a job, especially if it is out of their control. By partnering with Carroll Academy we working to minimize the number of at-risk youths entering state custody. By providing the highly structured day services, Carroll Academy is helping those students break the behavioral cycles that will lead to future troubles and empowering them to become productive students and citizens.

We were encouraged by improvements we’ve made in a number of factors areas, including the reduced number of preventable hospital stays and the increased high school graduation rate of 93%. Preventable hospital stays data is derived from Medicare claims data, which means that the population evaluated was mostly individuals 65 and older. This reduced number could be attributed, in part, to our partnership with the Office on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. By providing seniors with limited mobility nutritious meals, they are getting the nourishment they need while getting that much needed social interaction with the meal deliverers.

United Way understands that continued action is needed and that no single sector can tackle the barriers to health without leveraging the knowledge, talents, and resources of others. It takes everyone—nonprofits, businesses, policymakers and individuals—working together to improve health and ensure people in Carroll County and West Tennessee thrive. To live better, we must Live United.

Scott Conger

CEO United Way of West Tennessee