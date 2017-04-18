Tennessee Craft Fair is Upcoming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 18, 2017) – Join Nashville’s community celebration of craft at the 46th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair on the lawn of Centennial Park May 5, 6 & 7. We invite the public to make this summer’s weddings, graduations, birthdays and holidays special by selecting unique handmade gifts from local artists. Support our local economy, learn about fine craft, and connect with the Nashville community. Seventy-five percent of the 205 craft artists selected by our esteemed jury are representing our home state of Tennessee. Don’t miss these artists while they are all together at this iconic Nashville spring event!

Attracting 45,000 visitors each fair, Tennessee Craft Fairs are top tier shows that bring together craft artists with regional and national reputations to share their best work. Personally connect with makers while shopping for that one-of-a-kind treasure. Learn what inspires each artist as they take raw materials like clay, wood, metal and glass and transform them into fine craft.

Be sure to visit the Emerging Makers tent when browsing through the craft fair. This is a unique opportunity for new artists to gain “real-world” experience by showing their work at this prestigious show of professional artists. Bring future artists to the Publix Kids’ Tent, featuring a variety of hands-on activities allowing young artists to explore CULTURE and COMMUNITY through craft. Working with skilled artists and using a wide array of materials and techniques, children can create their own individual artworks and can contribute to a collaborative mural. Fair visitors of all ages are invited to participate in the mural and become part of the dialogue on social media using #myTNcraftcommunity.

The Spring Tennessee Craft Fair will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. CST. As always, this event is free and open to the public with free parking and a free shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday. Shuttle will run in 15-minute loops from the HCA Parking Lots located on Park Plaza to the Tennessee Craft Fair. All guests are encouraged to use this free service that is generously provided by the Metropolitan Airport Authority. For more information please visit http://tennesseecraft.org/fallfair

About Tennessee Craft

Since 1965, Tennessee Craft (previously TACA) has worked to continue and create Tennessee’s fine craft tradition. With more than 500 members throughout the state, Tennessee Craft serves as the premier connecting point for local, independent makers and their audiences through Craft Fairs, exhibitions, professional development and educational programs.