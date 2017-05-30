BBQ, Blues On Broadway This Weekend

By Ernie Smothers smothers@mckenziebanner.com

MCKENZIE — Barbeque pit masters from the mid-south will converge on McKenzie’s Downtown Park this weekend to vie for trophies, bragging rights and a $700 top prize at the two-day, free admission, BBQ and Blues on Broadway cooking contest presented by the City of McKenzie.

Cooking teams will compete in categories including chicken, ribs, pork, pit master choice, and tomato base, mustard, or vinegar sauces.

Competition begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with award winners announced at 3 p.m.

Many of the barbecue competition teams will be selling their savory products at the event.

BBQ and Blues on Broadway coordinator Chris Chadwick of McKenzie contacts barbecue teams for the event through the Tennessee Barbecue Association.

Regarding the event, Chadwick, owner of Hawg County Cookers, said, “We are excited about this year’s event. The King Beez, the house band for B.B. King’s in Memphis is performing Thursday night for Nights on Broadway, and I will be on hand vending my products. On Friday night, local band Longshot will perform downtown while cooking crews are prepping their competition entries.”

He added, “Last year, we had a huge turnout of cookers, and I anticipate a large turnout this year. With over $4,300 in prize money available for winners in the various categories, that should definitely draw competitive teams in.”

Food and craft vendors will be on hand through Saturday night.

In addition to BBQ and Blues on Broadway, McKenzie’s Farmer’s Market is open Friday, June 2 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, 7 a.m. to noon.