Carroll County To Vote on $23.5 Million Budget

The Carroll County Commission will vote on a $23.5 million budget for the fiscal year 2016-17 on Monday, July 18. The proposed tax rate is $1.5519 per $100 assessed value. Last year’s tax rate was $1.4854 per $100 assessed value.

A tax rate increase reflects an error in calculating the tax base for Noranda last year by the State of Tennessee. The error is corrected in the 2016-17 fiscal year, which requires a higher tax rate to fund the proposed budget. The county is adopting the $1.5519 tax rate as certified by the State of Tennessee. The state has determined the total assessed value for taxation purposes is $61,388,500 in the county. Each penny on the tax rate will generate $36,788 net revenue.

The tax rate is divided as follows: $1.1219 for the General Fund; $.1400 for School Transportation; $.08 for Highway Department; $.12 for General Debt Service; $.09 for Solid Waste.

Proposed donations to non-profit organizations are as follows: Carroll County Rescue Squad – $3,000; Gordon Browning Museum $4,000; McKenzie Memorial Library $6,000; Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse $26,750; Tennessee Rehabilitation Center $500; McKenzie Senior Citizens $200; Atwood Senior Citizens $100; Carroll County Shooting Sports Complex $10,000; and Carroll County Museum $200 for a total of $50,750.

The budget includes two donations of $10,000 and $17,000 to the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for membership and economic development activities and up to $60,000 to be forwarded to the Carroll County Watershed Authority as part of the agreement to grant the county’s tax receipts on appreciated values of homes in the lake area.

Budgetary departments have the following expenditures: General Fund $12,819,333, $1,907,479 for Solid Waste/ Sanitation; $71,362 for the Drug Fund; $3,698,549 for the Highway/Public Works Fund; $2,894,188 for the General Purpose School Fund; $1,477,860 for the School Transportation Fund; $642,110 for the General Debt Service Fund; and $23,700 for the Carroll County School Cafeteria Fund.

The beginning reserve fund balance is $12,717,582 and the end-of-year fund balance is estimated at $12,522,121, for a net difference of $195,461.

Mayor McBride said the county has two major expenditures planned totaling approximately $450,000 that affects the reserve account.

The first expenditure is the construction of an emergency operations center bunker for a dispatch center at the Carroll County Jail campus. It is estimated to cost $500,000 for the “hardened” facility. The county’s share of the cost is $200,000 after a $300,000 CDBG. It will be tornado-proof and will house the dispatchers for emergency services, the county’s fire department headquarters, and the emergency director’s office.

The second is a new roof on the County Office Complex at an estimated cost of $250,000.

Additionally at the July 18 meeting, commissioners will consider the issuance of a capital outlay note in an amount not to exceed $170,000 for the Carroll County Highway Department. It is to asphalt on Bennett Road and Baker Road.

Marty Hurley of Bruceton is recommended to be reappointed to a four-year term to the Carroll County Electric Board.

The final resolution to be considered is one to allow the Carroll County courts to increase the charge for the Carroll County Sheriff ’s Department to serve papers on individuals or entities . The present rate is $26 and the new rate is $40. General Assembly approved the fee increase to better cover the cost of delivering and serving court documents.

Commissioners convene at 7:00 p.m. in the Carroll County Office Complex. The public is invited to attend.