FINLEY CEMETERY SEEKING DONATIONS

Finley Cemetery on Field School Road is seeking donations for new fencing. Donations can be mailed to 4675 Hwy 423, McKenzie, TN 38201, or you can call Judy Finley at 731-3523901.

CARROLL COUNTY

HIGHWAY COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Carroll County Highway Committee meets Tuesday, August 30 at 7:30 a.m. at the Carroll County Highway Department, 14835 Hwy 22, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GOLF SCRAMBLE

Habitat for Humanity will host a four-person scramble at Carroll Lake Golf Course in McKenzie on September 9. Registration and a complimentary lunch by John Roberts are at 11 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at noon. Hole sponsorships are $100. Team sponsorships, plus two mulligans per player, are $300.

Prizes will be given to first, second, and third place teams. Hole-in-one prizes on all par 3 holes. Titleist Pro V golf balls will be awarded for closest to the pin on all par 3 holes and longest putt for under par score on Hole 8.

If you have questions or need additional information, contact Phillip Sanders at 731-986-4758 or 731-415-2723. Please send entries and/or hole sponsorships to Phillip Sanders, 783 Moody Street, Huntingdon, Tn 38344.

Your tax-deductible gift helps Habitat build simple, decent, affordable homes for deserving Carroll County families.

RELAY FOR LIFE FAMILY FUN DAY

Carroll North-Relay For Life Family Fun Day, 5K Purple Fun Run is Saturday, August 27 at McKenzie City Park. Registration time is 8:30 a.m. and race time is 9:00 a.m. Entry fee is $10 for the 5K race only (no tshirt nor wrist band), or $25 for the shirt, wrist band, and fun day activities, which includes games and activities. For more information, contact Jill Wilson at 731-819-4474 or Melissa Baker at 731-393-3717.

TABLE TENNIS CLUB

Anyone interested in starting or becoming a member of a table tennis club in the McKenzie/ Carroll County area can call 731-352-0158 for details.

CHAPEL HILL CEMETERY ASSOCIATION

The annual meeting of the Chapel Hill Cemetery Association – Carroll County is August 28, 2:00 p.m. in the church. All interested persons are invited to attend.

CARROLL COUNTY PURCHASING COMMITTEE

The Carroll County Purchasing Committee will meet Wednesday, August 24, 9:00 a.m. in the Conference Room at the Carroll County Office Complex.

FRIENDLY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST ONE NIGHT REVIVAL

The Friendly Church of God in Christ, 833 West Walnut in McKenzie will be having a one night revival on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. The speaker will be prophet Glenn Compton from Savannah, Tennessee. The public is invited.

BARNES-ERVIN REUNION

The Barnes-Ervin reunion is Saturday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie City Park. An add-a-dish meal will be served. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.

TOUR DE PAWS

The Carroll County Humane Society is pleased to present the third annual CCHS Tour de Paws charity bicycle fun ride on Saturday, September 24. The ride will begin in McKenzie and travel through the scenic backgrounds of Carroll, Henry, and Calloway counties. Surfaces are well-paved with moderate elevations for the longer distances. Ride lengths will include a century, metric century, 32, 20, and 6 mile fun ride. All proceeds will benefit the Carroll County Humane Society. The ride will start at McKenzie City Park, 570 Como Street. On-site registration begins at 7:00 a.m. or see our Facebook page for other options: Carroll County Humane Society Tour de Paws.

CARROLL COUNTY OFFICE ON AGING KENTUCKY OPRY TRIP

Attention, senior citizens! The Carroll County Office on Aging presents a trip to the Kentucky Opry on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 for a Food and Fun Gospel Matinee. The cost is $42. This price includes transportation, ticket to the show, and lunch. Call 986-1985 to make your reservation.

FREE ADULT EDUCATION PROGRAM

West Tennessee’s Adult Education Program, District 7 serves 17 counties: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, McNairy, Obion, and Weakley counties. Get your High School Equivalency/ GED diploma! Free classes, books, software and testing! Free classes start in July in your county.

Are you currently a student in your county’s adult education program? That’s great! We can start where you left off. Call toll free today at (855) 569-1200.

MONTHLY VETERAN SUPPORT GROUP MEETING

VFW Post 4939 hosts a veteran support group meeting the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all veterans and family members.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the former railroad depot, Bruce Street, McKenzie.

RENEWED HEARTS SUPPORT GROUP

Facing life’s challenging circumstances / Facing life without a loved one / practical help through difficult time in your life / caregiving support. All groups are free and confidential.

Meeting location: 1939A Cedar Street, McKenzie on second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. For more information call 731352- 1340.

VFW AUXILIARY POST 4939 MEETS MONTHLY

All members are invited to attend monthly meetings of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4939, held at the post every third Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

GLEASON ROTARY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

Gleason Rotary Senior Center, 120 S. Cedar St., is the location of these recurring events. “The Gleason Pickers” perform traditional Country, Gospel and Bluegrass music every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Bring a dish, bring a friend!

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are offered Mondays 7:00 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings are offered on Thursdays 7:00 p.m.

BI-WEEKLY AA MEETINGS

Bi-weekly AA Meetings are each Sunday and Wednesday, 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McKenzie Regional Hospital – Cafeteria.

FREE PERISHABLE FOOD GIVEAWAY

Long Heights Baptist Church welcomes all who have a need for perishables at 260 Old Paris Rd, McKenzie. Join us on the second and fourth Wednesday night of each month at 8 p.m. Also, there is a clothing ministry available. Come early to fellowship and hear a word from God through Pastor Kenny Carr.

MCKENZIE CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure they are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk. Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. We will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday. Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!