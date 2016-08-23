HuntingdonPoliceReports

Multiple Charges — Two Hollow Rock residents were arrested August 12 after they were found passed out in a car at a local convenience store. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Byron David Bailey of 585 Cole Circle with DUI #1, driving on a revoked license, and contempt of court. Windy Gage Wilson, also of 585 Cole Circle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and possession of a prohibited weapon. According to Kelley’s report, officers found Bailey and Wilson unconscious in a vehicle in the drive-thru lane at Huck’s Convenience Store in Huntingdon. Officers searched the two and the vehicle after a K-9 dog indicated the presence of illegal substances. Wilson was found to be in possession of 0.8 grams of meth, one marijuana joint, a glass pipe with meth residue, and a knife. A computer check revealed that Wilson had an active warrant for her arrest. Bailey, who was in the driver’s seat, was found to have a revoked license, as well as a court order to stay away from Wilson. Bailey was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon because of his extremely inebriated condition.

Shoplifting — A Huntingdon man was arrested August 10 for allegedly attempting to steal an item from a local department store. Patrolman Seneca Butcher charged Zachary F. Farris of 1205 Westport Road with theft under $500. According to Butcher’s report, Farris had being held by Wal-Mart security when officers arrived at the store. A Wal-Mart representative told officers that he had observed Farris taking a drug testing kit out of its packaging and then trying to walk out of the store without paying for the item. Farris told officers that he had an upcoming meeting with his probation officer, and he wanted to make sure he could pass a drug test before he went to that meeting. The testing kit was valued at $21.92.

Multiple Charges — A Huntingdon man was arrested on multiple charges August 10 after officers found him passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Cameron M. Orr of 175 Horn Lane with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a schedule IV drug, DUI, violation of the implied consent law, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. According to Hugueley’s report, officers responded to Tractor Supply in Huntingdon after receiving a call about someone sleeping in a car. Officers found Orr asleep and unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with all the doors locked. After numerous attempts to wake Orr, Orr finally opened a window enough for officers to gain entry. Hugueley reported that Orr could not stand without assistance and was unable to perform field sobriety tests. A search of Orr’s clothing yielded a loaded .22-caliber revolver, four prescription level pills without a prescription, and 0.7 grams of meth. Orr refused when asked to submit to a blood-alcohol test.

Evading Arrest — A McKenzie man was arrested July 17 after allegedly trying to flee from officers in a high-speed pursuit. Patrolman Seneca Butcher charged Adam Johnson of 1005 Jarrell Road with reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, and felony evading arrest. Butcher reported that while running radar on Highway 22 South, he observed a vehicle driven by Orr traveling southbound about 15 mph under the speed limit. When Butcher pulled out behind the vehicle, it sped up, and when Butcher on his emergency lights, Orr continued to flee, running red lights and reaching speeds up to 128 mph. Officers discontinued pursuit as a matter of public safety. Orr, however, was later pulled over and arrest by Sheriff ’s deputies on August 21.