Bruceton Lions Club

Little General Donates $1,000 to Christmas Basket Campaign

BRUCETON (July 14) — As part of their ongoing Donations Back to the Community program, Little General Convenience Store donated $1,000 to the Bruceton Lions Club to aid in the club’s annual Christmas Food Basket campaign.

Following the check presentation, Bruceton Little General Store Manager Mona Cude said, “Little General is grateful to provide support to the Bruceton Lions Club to aid their annual Christmas Food Basket drive for the needy. We are also thankful for the good that they do with their eyeglass project. They provide free vision screenings and eyeglasses to those in our community that can’t afford to buy them. I appreciate the good things they do for our community.”

Regarding the generous donation, BLC President Hal Eason said, “We are thankful for Little General’s consistent generosity in helping fund the club’s Christmas Food Basket Campaign. We can always count on Little General to step up and help us to help others at Christmas. It means a lot to the members of Bruceton Lions Club. Every year, we distribute 60 Christmas food baskets throughout our school district from Smyrna to Vale and Rosser to Sawyers Mill, and Little General’s donation really helps out.”

Bruceton Lions Club has maintained its Christmas Food Basket drive without interruption for nearly half of century.

