Tater Town Special Events

WRESTLING

The Gleason Gazelles are hosting a night of SWAG Wrestling on Saturday night, August 27, at the Gazelle Grounds, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $6. For more information call Christi Clark at 415-3511.

GRAND MARSHAL RECEPTION

There will be a reception honoring the 2016 Grand Marshals, Jeff Hazlewood and The Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee. The reception is held at the First Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 29.

THE GOOD TIME SINGERS IN CONCERT

The Gleason Gazelles are sponsoring a gospel concert featuring Tommy Moore and The Good Time Singers on Monday, August 29, at the Gleason First Baptist Church. The Singing starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free. For more information call Cil Weddington at 514-9007.

SPECIAL ADULT BINGO

The Gleason Gazelles along with Woodmen Of The World are sponsoring a night of free “Bingo on the Gazelle Grounds”. The fun starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, August 30. Free admission. You must be 18 to participate. For more information call Jennifer Cook at 571-3885.

SPECIAL YOUTH NIGHT BINGO

On Wednesday night, August 31, the Gleason Gazelles and area churches will sponsor Youth Bingo. A short devotional will be held at 7:15 with Bingo to follow. You must attend the devotional to play Bingo. Kindergarten through age 17 are invited to play. For more information call Jennifer Cook at 571-3885.

BBQ COOK-OFF

The Tater Town Cook-off will be on Friday, September 2, at the Gazelle Grounds. Specialties to choose from include BBQ, chicken, ribs, hamburgers and hotdogs. Gates open to the public at 5:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment by the band Flashback. Adult admission is $7 to enter and eat. For more information call Tracy Gaylord at 514-6185 or Christi Clark at 414-3511.

ARTS & CRAFTS

Arts & Crafts Dealers and local merchants who wish to set up booths at the 2016 Tater Town Special should contact Melanie Maddox at 694-9849. The set up fee is $10.

SWEET POTATO BAKE-OFF

The Gleason Gazelles and Simply Southern Restaurant are sponsoring a “sweet potato” bake-off on Friday, September 2 at the Gazelle Grounds prior to the BBQ Cookoff. Individuals must submit their prepared dishes and recipes by 5 p.m. at the cook booth for judging. The dishes must have sweet potatoes as an ingredient. First Prize will win a $50 cash prize and second and third place receiving gift certificates from the restaurant. For more information contact Cil Weddington at 514-9007.

J C CAREY 5K MEMORIAL RACE

The Gleason Gazelles and McKenzie Medical Center are sponsoring the annual J C Carey 5K Memorial Run on Saturday, September 3. Entries will register in front of the Gleason School at 6:30 a.m. The race begins at 7 a.m. The race is in honor of the late Dr. J C Carey. The entry fee is $l5. For more information call Amy Reed at 415-1795.

SPECIAL ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW

An Antique Tractor & Truck Show will be held on the front lawn of the Gleason School on Saturday, September 3. Show entries may be driven through the Grand Parade if desired, then parked on the school lawn for show. There are no entry fees. Call Charles Anderson at 695-5753 or Zac Montgomery at 234-6491 or Dale Flowers at 514-5218 or Marty Morris at 445-4854 for questions concerning the tractor show.

PARADES

The Tater Town Parades will be on Saturday, September 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “God; Faith; Family; Country”. Kids are invited to decorate bikes, trikes, 4-wheelers, go-carts, etc, and ride in the Jr Parade. Registration will be in front of Gleason Lumber Co. at 9 a.m. Registration for the Grand Parade will be in the American Legion Parking lot at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded in several categories. There is no entry fee for either parade. All horse entries will register at the Gleason Saddle Club.