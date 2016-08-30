Area Property Transfers

•Christy Slaman and others to Jeffrey Fletcher in District 4.

•Carolyn T. Raab to Danielle Jarnagin in District 11.

•Lindsey Coffman to David Coffman in District 4.

•Hubert Ray and Judith H. Parish to Johnny and Janet H. McClure in District 11.

•James M. Ruan to Ronnie Webb in District 16.

•John Marshall and Carline Carter to John Marshall Carter Jr. and others.

•Castle 2016 LLC to Ismael Hernandez and others in District 22.

•James Robert Buck to Joe Israel and Teresita Castaneda in District 4.

•William Terry Kennon to Rachel Cooper in District 4.

•Stanley and Janice Mc-Credie to Candice D. Owen in District 11.

•Jerry and Harlene Arthur to Randell Lee Wolff in District 22.

•Melanie A and Charles Ray Hinson to Anna Lucille Parker and others in District 22.

•Shapiro & Ingle, LLP to Federal National Mortgage Association.

•Charles and Linda Kemp to Overflow Church in District 4.

•Zeb English to Melanie June Thomas Laman English in District 5.

•Mary Elizabeth Devault to Devault Family Trust in District 16.

•Wendell G. and Kathie N. Cary to Cary Family Trust in District 15.

•Wendell G. and Kathie N. Cary to Cary Family Trust in District 24.

•Ronnie and Lisa Webb to Jane Summers Gardner in District 16.

•Edwards S. and Patricia J. Cary to Devault Family Trust in District 11.

•Barbara A. Cooper to Christopher J. McKennie in District 4.

•Dorwin Tillman Moore to Pamela Catoe Moore in District 11.

•Glenn Smith to Jones Electric and Automation, LLC in District 4.

•Ronald L. Doster to James R. and Betty Faye Webb in District 22.

•John P. and Peggy Sydnor to Michael A. Case in District 24.

•Steven and Lorrie Ann Vinson to Carol Crocker in District 11.

•Andrew and Trina C. French to Chad and Ashley Edwards.

•Michael D. McClure to John D. and Kathie Abbott in District 11.