Carroll County General Sessions

The following case was bound over to the Grand Jury: Rickie L. Jordan, Barron Avenue, Memphis: Rape.

The following cases were disposed: Samantha P/ Baker, Reedy Creek Road, Huntingdon: theft (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart. Simple possession / casual exchange-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart.

Brian Leroy Blottiaux, Buggy Branch Lane, Cedar Grove: domestic assault-no contact with victims, anger management class, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised deferred probation. Interference with emergency calls-sentence entered.

Jason Brinkman, Clark Street, Huntingdon: unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt-$ 150 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation. Houston P. Brown, North McLean Road, Memphis: leave scene of an accident-property damage-sentence entered. Immediate notice of accidentdismissed. Financial responsibility law- dismissed.

Jeremy Bumpus, Third Avenue, Huntingdon: unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities / two counts. On both counts-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea, credit time served, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Schedule II drugs: cocaine-attempt / two counts-both counts dismissed. Probation violation-partial revocation, suspended to time served.

Debra L. Chaney, Linden Street, McKenzie: disorderly conduct- dismissed.

Matthew Collins, Broad Street, Bruceton: failure to appear- misdemeanor- dismissed.

Randy H. Highway 104, Cedar Grove: simple possession / casual exchange / two counts. Count one-dismissed. Count two-15 hours community service work, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $750 fine and cost on guilty plea for count 2, $250 fine and cost for count 3. Simple possession / casual exchange (marijuana 1.2 ounce or 14.75 grams)-attempt-15 hours community service work, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $750 fine and cost on guilty plea for count 2, $250 fine and cost for count 3.

Vincent Daniels, Clarendon, Memphis: simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised judicial diversion.

Shay B. Davidson, Flower Avenue, Camden: driving while license revoked-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea. Seatbelt-18 and older-sentence entered.

Zachary F. Farris, Westport Road, Huntingdon: driving while license revoked-11 months and 29 days unsupervised pre-trail diversion. Financial responsibility law-11 months and 29 days unsupervised pre-trail diversion.

Terry Green, Jenkins Lane, Huntingdon: reckless endangerment- deadly weapon involved- dismissed.

Amy R. Hampton, Cotton Lane, Huntingdon: simple possession / casual exchangesentence entered. Theft (up to $500)-A& D evaluation and counseling, 25 hours community service, no contact with Merchants Outlet Mall in McKenzie, 11 months and 29 days supervised deferred probation.

Larry Brent Leach, East Front Street, Bradford: meth-possess or casual exchange-$# 750 fine and cost on guilty plea. Order to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Unlawful drug paraphernaliaattempt-$ 150 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 27 days supervised probation.

Brant Whitsen Manning, Old Paris Road, McKenzie: domestic assault- dismissed.

Michael Paul McMackin, Bridgeman Street, Huntingdon: domestic assault-8 months and 29 days supervised probation, no fine and cost on guilty plea.

Kevin L. Milton, Elm Street, McKenzie: domestic assaultdismissed.

Kristi Milton, Elm Street, McKenzie: theft (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea.

Wilbert Trey Montgomery III, Highway 114 South, Hollow Rock: domestic assaultrestitution to be paid in full, no contact with victim, A& D assessment and follow recommendations, anger management certificate. Vandalism (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with victim, A& D assessment and follow recommendations, anger management certificate.

Amy Morris, Old Pinson Road, Jackson: failure to appear- misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Worthless checks-up to $500-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Eva Morschett, Main Street, Huntingdon: disorderly conduct-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Tyler J. Murray, Cherry Avenue, McKenzie: reckless endangerment- vehicle-dismissed.

Jonathan M. Owen, Old McKenzie Road, McKenzie: failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, order to serve 30 days, concurrent with Henry County.

Sandra P. Pendergrass, Gardner Road, Cedar Grove: worthless checks-up to $500-dismissed.

Jasmine Marie Schultz, Hillview Drive, McKenzie: domestic assault-no contact with victim, anger management class and certificate to be filed with court, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations.

Holly Smith, Craighook Drive, Sparta: probation violation- partial revocation, order to serve 90 days. Failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days.

Brandon Stewart, Highland Drive, McKenzie: sexual offender registration form contents required-attempt-9 months and 17 days supervised probation through Weakley County. Vandalism (up to $500)no fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served Dakota S. Sumrock, Jordan Avenue, McKenzie: cruelty to animals-restitution to be paid in full, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation, $250 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Denise L. Tooley, Richardson Avenue, McKenzie: domestic assault-no contact with victim or her property, alcohol / drug evaluation, 11 months and 29 days supervised deferred probation.

Kayleen A. Warren, Cades Atwood Road, Milan: theft of merchandise- shoplifting- dismissed.

Chelsey Leanne Watson, Oliver Chapel Road, Bradford: theft of merchandise-shoplifting- dismissed.

Keisha Williams, Murray Lane, Huntingdon: worthless checks-up to $500 / two counts. Count one-restitution to be paid in full, attend check writing school, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Count two-dismissed.

Windy Gage Wilson, Cole Circle, Hollow Rock: public intoxication-dismissed. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt-dismissed. Methmanufacture, deliver sale, possess with intent-dismissed. Simple possession / casual exchange-dismissed. Prohibited weapons-attempt-dismissed. Leave scene of accident-property damage-dismissed. Reckless driving-dismissed. Registration certificate must be carried-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Karla R. Wood, Big Sandy Road, Big Sandy: possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Christian Malik Workman, Booker Street, McKenzie: assault- bodily injury-restitution to be paid in full, no contact order, complete and file proof of anger management, judicial diversion for 1 year.