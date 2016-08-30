Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Vehicle Theft — Authorities are investigating a case of car theft. Amanda Santiago of Bruceton reported to deputies on August 19 that a green 1985 Chevy custom deluxe 4WD had been taken from the local residence of Brenda Gunter, who currently lives in Arizona. Santiago is the overseer of Gunter’s Bruceton estate and said that Gunter had not given anyone permission to take the missing car.

Theft — Authorities are investigating a case of theft. Marty Batte of Bruceton reported to deputies on August 20 that a trailer and wood pallets were stolen sometime between midnight and 10 a.m.

Driving on Revoked License — A Shelby County woman was cited into court on August 24 after a traffic stop. Lameka Webber of Memphis was stopped for violation of registration, and a computer check showed her license to be revoked.