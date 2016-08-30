Huntingdon Police Reports

Theft, Possession — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court on August 22 after allegedly stealing from a local store. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Samantha P. Baker of 1885 Reedy Creek Road with theft under $500 and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. According to Hedge’s report, officers received a call from Wal-Mart security in regard to a shoplifter. Baker had attempted to leave the store with items she had not paid for. She also voluntarily gave officers a container with multiple pieces of cigar with marijuana inside.

Possession — A Huntingdon man was arrested on August 22 after a traffic stop. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Jonathan H. Long II of 422 Hillcourt Circle with driving while revoked #5 and possession of schedule VI marijuana with intent. According to Allen’s report, Long was stopped due to officers having prior knowledge of his license being revoked. A K-9 unit indicated that drugs were in the vehicle. Marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Theft — A warrant has been filed for a Huntingdon woman after she allegedly stole from her mother. Investigator Joey Hedge filed charges against Sheila D. Robertson of 1154 Green Oaks Drive for theft under $500. According to Hedge’s report, when Robertson visited the residence of Lisa Dill, Dill’s money was missing after Robertson left.

Car Accident — Officers responded to a car accident on August 21. According to accident reports, as Marsha Nelson was waiting for a vehicle in front of her on Main Street to turn, Kimber Rushing rear ended her vehicle and Stephen Rushing subsequently rear ended Kimber Rushing’s vehicle.