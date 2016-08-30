Tater Town Special Set for September 3

Tater Town is a busy place as the Gleason Gazelles and the Gleason Community gear up for the 43rd Annual Tater Town Special. Beginning Monday night, August 29, the 2016 grand marshals, Jeff Hazlewood and Gleason’s Downtown Revitalization Committee will be honored with a reception at Gleason First Baptist Church beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by Tommy Moore and The Good Time Singers in concert beginning at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Adult Bingo is Tuesday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. on the Gazelle Grounds. During intermission is the annual Gazelle Cake Auction, with proceeds to benefit the Gleason Community Benevolence Fund. Gleason’s Best Cooks have been asked to prepare their finest to go on the Auction Block. The delicious desserts will help out a worthwhile cause. Youth night is set for Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and features Youth Bingo after all participate in a short Devotional.

Thursday night will highlight an exhibition by Jim Keeling of Earthen Vessels Pottery. He will be set up under the pavilion demonstrating the art of pottery using Gleason Clay. The demonstration is free.

The 2016 Sweet Potato Bake Off is at the Gazelle Grounds on Friday night, September 2. Entries must be at the cook booth by 5:00 p.m. First place will receive a $50 Cash Prize and second and third receiving gift certificates from Simply Southern. The BBQ Cook-Off is set for Friday night, September 2. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $7.00. The band Flashback will entertain.

The annual J C Carey 5K Memorial Race starts the events on Saturday morning, September 3. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. in front of Gleason School, with the race to start at 7:00 a.m. The Jr Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. followed immediately by the Grand Parade. All horses register at the Gleason Saddle Club prior to the parade. There will be an Antique Tractor and Truck Show on the school grounds. Live entertainment, arts and crafts, food, and games begin at 11:00 a.m. on the Gazelle Grounds. Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee will host the Tater Town Throwdown Disc Gold Tournament at Huggins Park at 12:30 p.m. The Saddle Club will host a Mini Tractor Pull at 5:00 p.m.

The week’s festivities will conclude on Sunday, September 4, with a Community-Wide Worship Service hosted by the Gleason Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The Gleason Gazelles invite everyone to attend the 2016 Tater Town Special.

(Archive Photo from 2015 Tater Town Parade)