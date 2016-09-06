Breaking News
Bilger, Britt Lead Lady Rebels to Win, Draw

High School Soccer

McKENZIE/JACKSON — The Lady Rebels remain undefeated after the second week of play, knocking off District 13 foe Obion County, 4-1, at home on Tuesday, then playing Northside to a 1-1 draw in Jackson on Thursday. McKenzie’s record now stands at 2-0-1 (1-0-0) leading up to a pair of district games against South Gibson (5:30 p.m.) and Martin-Westview (5 p.m.) at home next week.

In Tuesday’s win, Hannah Bilger had a hat trick (three goals) and a pair of assists. Bailey Sawyers scored a goal, Libby Oakley had a pair of assists, and Maddie Barker had an assist. Goalkeeper Carissa Britt had eleven saves.

In Thursday’s draw with Northside, Bilger scored the lone goal, and Britt had 14 saves.

Photo by Brad Sam/The McKenzie Banner

Photo by Brad Sam/The McKenzie Banner

By Brad Sam brad@mckenziebanner.com

