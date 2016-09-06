Middle School Softball

Lady Rebels Rout Lady Lions, 21-2

DRESDEN (August 30) — The McKenzie Middle School Lady Rebels traveled to Dresden Tuesday to face the Lady Lions. McKenzie scored early and often en route to a resounding win, 21-2, in three innings.

The Lady Rebels racked up seven runs in the first on hits by Briley Auvenshine, Dani Dyer, Lilly Bennett, Kassidy Brown, and Bailee Christman, as well as several Dresden errors. Scoring runs were Auvenshine, Dyer, Anna Washburn, Brown, Christman, Rylee Williams, and Kylie Reynolds.

The Lady Lions pushed across a pair of runs in the home half on four hits and an error. After one frame, McKenzie led, 7-2.

The second inning was more of the same for the Lady Rebels as they notched another seven runs. Washburn, Bennett, and Brown led off with hits, and the next four batters reached on errors. Auvenshine and Dyer kept the carousel going with back-toback hits, and Bennett added a second hit on the inning. Scoring were Washburn, Bennett, Jaden Tucker, Christman, Williams, Reynolds, and Auvenshine.

Lady Rebel starting pitcher Anna Washburn retired the side in the bottom half, striking out a pair. After two frames, McKenzie led, 14-2.

The Lady Rebels stuck with the pattern with seven more runs in the third. Christman, Williams, Reynolds, Auvenshine, Dyer, and Brown all had hits in the inning as Christman, Williams, Reynolds, Auvenshine, Dyer, Bennett, and Brown scored runs.

Washburn gave up a hit, but struck out one in the home half as McKenzie ended the game early with a 21-2 win.

Anna Washburn earned the complete game win, allowing two runs on five hit while striking out six.