Newsome is Bethel University’s 2016-17 Hutchins Scholar

MCKENZIE — Brianna E. Newsome, a nursing major from McLemoresville, was named the 2016-17 Hutchins Scholar at Bethel University’s 2016 Opening Convocation ceremonies.

The Hutchins Scholar Award was established by Bethel in 1976 to honor the generosity and Christian ideals of George and Lottie Mae Hutchins of Marshall, Texas. The Hutchins Scholar award is presented each year to the rising senior who has achieved the highest academic average.

In establishing the endowed trust fund, the Hutchins said this: “Our supreme interest in life has been religious and humanitarian. We have regarded such advantages, opportunities, and possessions as were ours as a trust from God, to be administered in a spirit of responsibility and helpfulness. As this feeling has grown on us, life has taken on a greater meaning with each passing year. It is in the light of this meaning that we have created this trust. We wish this instrument to speak for God, for Jesus Christ, and for the cause of Christianity, which we have sought to serve in sincerity and truth. Because He has done so much for us and through us, we wish to live on in His service herein below long after our spirit has gone to dwell with Him forever. We have genuinely loved our fellow man and have sought to serve to the best of our ability.”

As the Hutchins Scholar, Newsome was granted full tuition for each semester of her senior year, a $500 check, and an engraved plaque. For more information about Bethel University, go to www. bethelu.edu.