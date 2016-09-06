Property Transfers

•Shane T. Barksdale to Kevin P. and Dana Jill Robinson in District 4.

•Dennis and Teresa Abernathy to Carroll County Humane Society in District 5.

•Dennis and Teresa Abernathy to Dennis and Teresa Abernathy in District 10.

•Virginia Hyatt to Belinda Kay Green.

•Virginia Hyatt to Paula Thompson.

•Lori Lee Jadlowski and others to Pamela J. Turner in District 16.

•Pamela Jane Dicus to Robert Eugene Dicus in District 16.

•Louise W. Crider to The Louise W. Crider Trust.

•Gail Elizabeth Gustafson to Cody and Kassandra Holmes.

•Hillard and Gwendolyn P. Collins to Justin Mitchell Beal in District 11.

•L & C Angus, Inc. to William Allen Jr. and Jennifer A. Espey in District 8.

•Carol G. Davis to Clay A. and Nikki L. Cunningham in District 11.

•Daniel R. and Donna L. Gilliam to Larry C. and Patricia Ann Fisher.

•Jacob Scott and Leah Beth Partridge to Peter V. and Jade D. Tran Nguyen in District 11.

•William Kevin and Wendy Sue Hilliard to Ashley T. Cook and others in District 16.

•Carl Lancaster to Michelle M. Jones.

•Hitmoi and David Munro to April Whiting in District 15.

•Thomas D. Sadler to Overflow Church in District 4.

•Casey and Terri Lynn Drewry to Casey and Terri Lynn Drewry in District 4.

•Main Street Center of Huntingdon, Inc. to Charles Edward Prater in District 11.

•David L. Bailey to Penny L. Bailey in District 11.

•Fannie Mae to Hayden Howell and others in District 16.