Bethel University Football

Sellers, Kammerzell Nab MSC Honors

Bethel’s Kerry Sellers, II and Casey Kammerzell are the Mid-South Conference West Division Football Players of the Week, conference officials announced on Tuesday.

The weekly honor is the first handed out by the conference this season.

MSC West Offensive Player of the Week

Sellers, a senior quarterback from Lexington, led the Wildcats (1-0) to a win in their season opener against Missouri Baptist, 64-37.

He completed 10-of-19 passing attempts totaling 167 yards in the air, while rushing the ball 21 times for 188 yards.

Sellers compiled three touchdowns in the game, two on the ground and one in the air.

This is his first weekly honor of his career.

MSC West Special Teams Player of the Week Kammerzell, a junior Kicker from Hendersonville, accounted for 16 points for the Wildcats in a 64-37 victory against Missouri Baptist in their season opener.

He was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts, while going 3-for-3 on field goals. Kammerzell knocked home a 43-yard field goal for his longest of the game.

Kammerzell earns his first player of the week honor of the season and of his career.