WEST CARROLL SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING

The West Carroll Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, September 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the West Carroll District Office at 1415 Highway 77 in Atwood. The Tennessee School Board Association will present a list of candidates for the director of school’s position for the board to consider. No action is planned for this meeting.

ORE SPRINGS/COMO VFD FUNDRAISER

Ore Springs/Como Volunteer Fire Department, Hwy 140, Como, will host its annual BBQ lunch and auction fundraiser Saturday, September 17. Lunch will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the auction to follow at 1:00 p.m. Plates include: sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, drink, and dessert. Items were donated by area businesses. All proceeds will benefit the department.

CARROLL COUNTY INSURANCE COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Carroll County Insurance Committee will meet on Wednesday, September 7, at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room at the Carroll County Office complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

EARLY VOTING, ELECTION DAY VOTING MACHINES TO BE INSPECTED

In compliance with T.C.A. §29-105 (b), notice is hereby given that all of the Early Voting and Election Day voting machines belonging to Carroll County will be inspected and certified on September 7, 2016 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the Carroll County Election Commission Office, 625 High Street, Suite 113, Huntingdon, Tennessee. There will be a zero (000) tape available for your inspection on every machine.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GOLF SCRAMBLE

Habitat for Humanity will host a four-person scramble at Carroll Lake Golf Course in McKenzie on September 9. Registration and a complimentary lunch by John Roberts are at 11 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at noon. Hole sponsorships are $100. Team sponsorships, plus two mulligans per player, are $300.

Prizes will be given to first, second, and third place teams. Hole-in-one prizes on all par 3 holes. Titleist Pro V golf balls will be awarded for closest to the pin on all par 3 holes and longest putt for under par score on Hole 8.

If you have questions or need additional information, contact Phillip Sanders at 731-986-4758 or 731-415-2723. Please send entries and/or hole sponsorships to Phillip Sanders, 783 Moody Street, Huntingdon, TN 38344.

Your tax-deductible gift helps Habitat build simple, decent, affordable homes for deserving Carroll County families.

BARNES-ERVIN REUNION

The Barnes-Ervin reunion is Saturday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie City Park. An add-a-dish meal will be served. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.

MACEDONIA FIRE DEPARTMENT BBQ PLATE LUNCH

The Macedonia Fire Department will serve plate lunches at the community center on Saturday, September 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. BBQ plates are $8; Hot dog plates are $5. Both include slaw, beans, chips, dessert, and a drink. For more information, please call Brady Jackson at 731-336-3883.

CARROLL COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION TO MEET

The Carroll County Election Commission shall meet pursuant to its duties in T.C.A. 2-1-113 on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. in the Election Commission Office. If you desire to address the Election Commission, please send your request to the Election Office by Monday, September 12.

CONCORD MISSIONARY BAPTIST REVIVAL

Concord Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1710 Shady Grove Road, McKenzie, is holding revival services on Sunday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday, September 19-21 at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Brent McMiinn is preaching the revival with assistance by song leader Ted Lacy. Special music will be provided each night. Don Bowlin is the pastor of Concord Missionary Baptist Church pastor.

FINLEY CEMETERY SEEKING DONATIONS

Anyone that has a loved one or a grave at the Finley Cemetery is encouraged to make a donation toward upkeep and a new fence. In the past, we had several people keep up with the mowing, and they have done a great job. We are very thankful for all they have done to keep it looking nice. We try to keep a good flag up. If anyone wants to make a donation, please send it to Finley’s Cemetery, 4675 Hwy. 423, McKenzie, TN 38201 or call Judy Finley 731-352-3981.

FAIRVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH HOMECOMING

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located just off Highway 22 between McKenzie and Huntingdon near the Carroll County Airport, extends a cordial invitation to everyone to attend Homecoming 2016 on Sunday, September 11. Bro. Tim Coleman from Camden will preach at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall during the noon hour. Singing will follow in the afternoon (approximately 1:30 p.m.) featuring “Wire & Wood,” a Bluegrass Gospel group from Paris. For more information, contact Bro. Tim Coleman (church pastor) at (731) 584-2882.

TABLE TENNIS CLUB

Anyone interested in starting or becoming a member of a table tennis club in the McKenzie/ Carroll County area can call 731-352-0158 for details.

TOUR DE PAWS

The Carroll County Humane Society is pleased to present the third annual CCHS Tour de Paws charity bicycle fun ride on Saturday, September 24. The ride will begin in McKenzie and travel through the scenic backgrounds of Carroll, Henry, and Calloway counties. Surfaces are well-paved with moderate elevations for the longer distances. Ride lengths will include a century, metric century, 32, 20, and 6 mile fun ride. All proceeds will benefit the Carroll County Humane Society. The ride will start at McKenzie City Park, 570 Como Street. On-site registration begins at 7:00 a.m. or see our Facebook page for other options: Carroll County Humane Society Tour de Paws.

VFW AUXILIARY POST 4939 MEETS MONTHLY

All members are invited to attend monthly meetings of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4939, held at the post every third Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

MONTHLY VETERAN SUPPORT GROUP

VFW Post 4939 hosts a veteran support group meeting the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all veterans and family members.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the former railroad depot, Bruce Street, McKenzie.

RENEWED HEARTS SUPPORT GROUP

Facing life’s challenging circumstances / Facing life without a loved one / practical help through difficult time in your life / caregiving support. All groups are free and confidential.

Meeting location: 1939A Cedar Street, McKenzie on second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. For more information call 731352- 1340.

GLEASON ROTARY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

Gleason Rotary Senior Center, 120 S. Cedar St., is the location of these recurring events. “The Gleason Pickers” perform traditional Country, Gospel and Bluegrass music every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Bring a dish, bring a friend!

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are offered Mondays 7:00 p.m.

Alcoholic’s Anonymous (AA) meetings are offered on Thursdays 7:00 p.m.

BI-WEEKLY AA MEETINGS

Bi-weekly AA Meetings are each Sunday and Wednesday, 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McKenzie Regional Hospital – Cafeteria.

FREE PERISHABLE FOOD GIVEAWAY

Long Heights Baptist Church welcomes all who have a need for perishables at 260 Old Paris Rd, McKenzie. Join us on the second and fourth Wednesday night of each month at 8 p.m. Also, there is a clothing ministry available. Come early to fellowship and hear a word from God through Pastor Kenny Carr.

MCKENZIE CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure they are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk. Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. We will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday. Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!