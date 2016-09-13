CarrollCountyGeneralSessions

No cases were bound over to the Grand Jury.

The following cases were disposed: Christopher Carl Andrews, Jerrell Road, McKenzie: reckless endangerment-vehicle / felony dismissed. Contributing to the delinquency of a childdismissed.

Adam W. Arnold, Oak Grove Road, Trezevant: reckless endangerment- vehicle / misdemeanor- 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Mark C. Beasley, Allen Street, McKenzie: criminal impersonation- sentenced to serve 6 months, time served, monitored through state probation office. Criminal trespass-to serve 30 days, time served. Violation of community supervision with criminal offensedismissed- cost to defendant.

Stacy M. Beshires, Bradford Highway, Milan: theft (up to $500)-dismissed. Contraband in penal facility-dismissed.

Austin J. Bond, Ash Street, Bruceton: underage driving while impaired-$350 fine and cost. Simple possession / casual exchange-sentence entered.

Joseph L. Britt, Northwood Drive, Huntingdon: domestic assault-aggravated-no contact with victim, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised pre-trial diversion.

Christopher Lee Christman, Bryant Street, Trezevant: driving while license revoked-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Dewey Easley, Lexington Street, Huntingdon: probation violation-partial revocation, order to serve 10 days.

Dwain L. Etheridge, Oakdale Street, Dresden: seatbelt-18 and older-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Driving while license revokeddismissed.

Eric Dwayne Ford, Watson Avenue, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation. Seatbelt-18 and olderdismissed.

Kayla Nicole Glover, Hillcourt Apartments, Huntingdon: vandalism (up to $500)-dismissed.

Jillian A. Hayes, Florida Court, McKenzie: driving while license revoked-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea. Financial responsibility lawsentence entered.

Kristi Milton, Elm Street, McKenzie: false reports-dismissed.

Donald A. Nichols, Suncrest Apartments, Bruceton: assaultphysical contact-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation, no contact order. Driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation, no contact order.

Kathleen Owens, Walnut Circle, McKenzie: worthless checks-up to $500-dismissed.

Timothy Sullivan, Ole Christmasville Road, McKenzie: worthless checks-up to $500-sentence entered.

Monica K. Tucker, Holmes Mill Road, Huntingdon: theft of property-$500-$1,000-dismissed.

James R. Tummins, Terry Road, Huntingdon: driving while license canceled-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Matthew G. Ward, Futrell Road, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-second or subsequent-fined $250, sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days, time served, unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days. Light lawmotor vehicle- dismissed.

Montrell J. Adkisson, Paw Paw Lane, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchangesentence entered. Person under 21 having beer in possession and transporting beerattempt- 10 hours community service, $250 fine and cost on pre-trial diversion. Possession unlawful drug paraphernaliaattempt- sentence entered.

Virginia Arevalo-Vazquez, Witt Avenue, McKenzie: theft (up to $500)-no contact with Walmart, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised pre-trial diversion.

Willie K. Clemons, Paw Paw Lane, McKenzie: schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-pay $250, dismissed. Purchasing alcoholic beverages for child-alcohol and drug assessment and follow recommendations, perform 10 hours of community service.

David Engel, Florida Court, McKenzie: domestic assault-attend and complete anger management. No violent contact, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days. Joyriding-unauthorized use of auto / other vehicles-attend and complete anger management, no violent contact, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days.

Jason Haskins, Wright Road, Camden: failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation. Aggravated criminal trespassing other than habitat, hospital, schoolno fine and cost on guilty plea, order to serve 6 months.

Emily J. Hood, Cheryl Street, McKenzie: probation violation-partial revocation, to serve 90 days. Aggravated burglary- dismissed.

Timothy William Kennedy, Davis Road, Camden: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, order to serve 10 days.

John Clinton McCaig, Hillsboro Road, Martin: forgerydismissed.

Tabitha L. Odom, Dudley Street, Paris: driving while license canceled-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Speeding- dismissed. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed.

Whitney N. Townes, Walnut Circle, McKenzie: probation violation-extended for period of non-compliance, no fine and cost on guilty plea, order to serve 10 days.

April N. Woods, North Brewer Street, Paris: theft (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Dollar General, 10 months and 14 days unsupervised probation, no fine and cost on guilty plea.

Tanner S. Workman, Paw Paw Lane, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchangethree counts. Counts one and two-dismissed. Count threesentence entered. Theft of property-$500-$1,000-dismissed. Person under 21 having beer in possession and transporting beer-sentence entered.