Correction

In the September 6 Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports, CCSD Deputy Kristopher Byrd was mistakenly identified as the person arrested for assault after threatening to beat an individual with a chair. In actuality, the man arrested by Byrd for the alleged threat was Garry Greer, 58, of Milan.

Below is the corrected report: Assault — A Gibson County man was arrested on August 27 after a domestic dispute. Deputy Kristopher Byrd charged Garry Greer, 58, of Milan with aggravated assault. According to Byrd’s report, deputies were contacted after Greer threatened to beat his father with a metal chair. Greer believed his father had taken his lottery money. Greer then left. Deputies found him on the side of the road just over the Gibson County line.

