Huntingdon Police Reports

Domestic Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested September 1 after a domestic dispute. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Cameron Orr of 175 Horn Lane with domestic assault. According to Cole’s report, Orr’s girlfriend contacted officers after he assaulted her. She told officers that she and Orr had been arguing when he began throwing her onto the couch every time she attempted to walk away. Eventually she ran to her room and locked the door, but he kicked the door down and then punched her in the eye. She was able to get away to a neighbor’s house to call officers. Officers observed bruises on her arms, stomach, back, and neck. And her eye was swelling shut.

Contributing — A Huntingdon man was arrested September 1 after refusing to sign a citation. Patrolman Chris Adams charged Hershel B. Wilkes of 3400 Old State Road with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to Adams’ report, officers found a parked car at the Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church and saw two people nearby. One of the people, Wilkes, admitted to drinking that night. He admitted that the underage boy with him had had a few sips of whiskey. Officers attempted to cite Wilkes into court, but he refused to sign the citation.

Theft — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court August 30 after allegedly stealing from a local store. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Stephanie Smith of 3741 Northwood Drive with theft under $500. According to Hugueley’s report, officers received a call from Cash Savers in regards to a shoplifter. Employees said that someone in a red lifted truck with chrome wheels had just left without paying for some items. The truck was found at Wal-Mart, and an occupant, Smith, admitted to taking the items with no intent to pay.

Driving While Suspended

— A Huntingdon man was arrested August 31 after a traffic stop. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Matthew Ward of 405 Futrell Road with driving while suspended #2 and violation of light law. According to Bennett’s report, Ward was stopped for having a tail light out. A computer check of his license showed that it was suspended.

Traffic Accident — Sergeant Chris Cole responded to a car accident August 31. According to Cole’s report, as Joyce Richardson of Huntingdon was turning onto Purdy Road from Skyline Drive and failed to yield to a car already traveling on Purdy Road. Richardson and the other driver were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Traffic Accident — Lieutenant Angie Barker responded to a car accident August 31. According to Barker’s report, Haley Craig of Huntingdon was traveling northbound on Veterans Drive, attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 70, when she pulled the lane of travel of James McLean of Jackson. McLean was in the southbound lane of Veterans Drive and struck Craig’s car. Craig and a passenger were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital.