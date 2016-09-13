McKenziePoliceReports

Simple possession / casual exchange — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on September 4 at 11:43 p.m., dispatch received a call from the manager of Hillview Apartments regarding unknown people being at the apartments who did not belong there. Coleman, with the assistance of Patrolman Lorrie Mulligan, responded. Upon arrival, the officers, at the request of the manager, made all of the individuals leave the premises. The manager then requested the officers remove Kendra Michelle Lamb, 21, Chicken Road, Dresden, from the premises due to her staying in an apartment without being on the lease. Knocking on the door where Lamb was staying, the officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana when Lamb opened the door to the apartment. Lamb then admitted to having marijuana hidden under her bed and produced 0.238 grams of the substance. Lamb was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Harassment — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Frank McGee, on September 4, the officer was dispatched to a residence located on Linden Heights in regard to alleged harassing telephone calls and texts of an inappropriate nature that were being received by Catherine Michelle True, Spring Street, McKenzie. Upon arrival, True informed the officer that the texts and telephone calls were being sent to her by Randal Eugene Crocker, 36, Acklin Street, McKenzie, who had been warned previously by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman on July 13, 2016 to stop sending said texts and calls to Ms. True. Upon speaking with Crocker, he admitted to the officer that he had been harassing Ms. True.

Unlawful possession of a weapon / drug paraphernalia — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, the officer, while on patrol on September 5 at approximately 2:38 a.m. near Bethel University, detected via radar a vehicle traveling 57 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. As the officer attempted to stop the white-colored, 1994 Plymouth vehicle registered to Joshua Brady Skipworth, 22, Old State Route 22, McKenzie, the car sped up and did not stop until it was outside town on Bells Store Road in Weakley County. Approaching the vehicle, the officer observed Skipworth in the front passenger seat along with the driver, Sarah Putts, and rear driver side passenger identified as Christopher B. Cutting, 22, Branch Road, Big Sandy, and requested dispatch to run a warrant check on each of them. Cutting was then arrested for an active warrant out of Milan. Carroll County Sheriff’s Department later transported Cutting to Gibson County. Upon receiving permission to search the vehicle, Skipworth and Putts were detained so that the vehicle could be searched properly. During the search, Officer Mulligan found a loaded, Taurus 40-caliber pistol under the front passenger seat along with a digital scale, rolling papers, and a pack of closeable baggies. Weakley County’s drug dog hit on the vehicle but nothing additional was found. Skipworth then admitted via written statement that the gun and drug paraphernalia was his. A felon, Skipworth cannot legally possess a firearm. Putts was then transported to MPD to await a ride home while Skipworth was transported to Carroll County Jail with bond set at $6,000.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Lieutenant Rick Sawyers, on September 7 at approximately 8:00 a.m., MPD received a complaint regarding a possible shoplifter at Dollar General Store. The caller stated that a female had entered the store with an empty bag and was preparing to leave the store with said bag filled with store contents. Upon entering the store, a store employee pointed out the alleged shoplifter to Sawyers who was standing near the checkout counter. Upon seeing Sawyers, the subject walked around the counter in an attempt to avoid the officer. Upon speaking with the subject, identified as April Nicole Woods, 32, Hatton Street, Jackson, she admitted to having a variety of clothes inside the bag valued at $39. She was then taken into custody and charged with the listed offense. The clerk then mentioned that another female accompanying Woods, identified as Susan E. Maness, 37, Bible Grove Road, Lexington, had returned merchandise in exchange for a $64.04 gift card. The clerk stated that Maness did not have a receipt for the returned merchandise. At that time, Maness admitted that the merchandise was stolen in stores located in Paris and Huntingdon by Woods as she watched out for her. Maness was arrested for the listed offense with bond set at $500.

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage / financial responsibility — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Frank Mc-Gee, on September 6 at approximately 4:17 p.m., the officer received a call from dispatch advising that a hit and run had taken place at the corner of Cedar Street and Highland Avenue near Sonic. Upon arriving at the scene, Paula J. Harris, Winchester Street, McKenzie, stated that woman driving a red-colored 2004 BMW Mini Cooper had impacted the driver side rear bumper of her grey-colored, 2007 Chrysler Touring vehicle causing significant damage before leaving the scene. Later during routine patrol, the officer observed the visibly-damaged Mini Cooper vehicle sitting in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store with the driver, identified as Elizabeth Ann Bugg, 25, Hinkledale Road, McKenzie, sitting behind the wheel. Bugg was them taken to MPD where she admitted to hitting the vehicle. She was then cited for the listed offenses.

Criminal simulation — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeff Winberry, on September 8, the officer was dispatched to Sonic Drive In located on Highland Drive due to an employee having received a fake $20 bill between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and noon. The employee stated that she was not sure who had passed the fake $20 to her. The fake bill was taken into evidence.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Adam Bailey, on September 10 the officer responded to Merchants Outlet Mall on Highland Drive regarding a theft. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the store manager who stated that she had witnessed a shopper, identified as Ashley B. Hutcherson, 22, Bethesda Road, Paris, acting in an odd manner before going into a bathroom and leaving the store a few minutes later. The manager then entered the bathroom and discovered a purse belonging to the store in a toilet where someone had attempted to flush it. At that time, the manager confronted Hutcherson and the defendant produced the tag affixed to the purse. The purse was listed in value at $18. Hutcherson was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Aggravated assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on September 11 at approximately 8:29 p.m., MPD received a call that a domestic dispute was occurring at a residence located on Elm Street. Upon arrival, the officer found Daniel T. Willis, 25, Blackburn Avenue, McKenzie sitting on the ground next to a wall inside the carport of the residence with a shirt wrapped over his head with blood protruding down the side of his face. At that time, Willis stated that he had tripped and fallen into a tree. EMS was contacted to come to the scene. A person identified as Tonyka T. Clark, Elm Street, McKenzie, approached the officer crying before stating that she was walking her dog while carrying a stick to ward off loose dogs when Willis approached her. After she attempted to walk away from Willis, he allegedly grabbed her from behind around her neck, choked her, and slammed her to the ground. When Willis came back at her, she hit him in self-defense with the stick. While Clark’s mother wrote a written statement regarding the incident, Willis was transported to McKenzie Regional Hospital for head trauma and arrested upon release from said facility and transported to Carroll County jail with bond set at $2,500. Clark was later taken to the emergency room after complaining about having difficulty speaking and swallowing. Photographs were taken revealing finger marks around Clark’s neck area.

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Adam Bailey, on September 11 the officer spoke with Thomas K. Smith, Anderson Drive, McKenzie, who advised that someone had hit his mailbox during the night and dislodged it and the 4×4 wooden post from the ground where it was installed on the left side of his driveway. The officer observed the path of a set of tire tracks that had left the roadway, hit the mailbox, and traveled into the neighbor’s yard before returning to the roadway. The tire tracks appeared to be from a small vehicle with first impact to the mailbox being 12-inches above ground level. Estimated cost to replace the mailbox was valued at $300.