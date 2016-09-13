MES SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR

contact Mrs. Carol Nanney at McKenzie Elementary School, 352-5272.

CALENDAR

through Parent Teacher Conference hours); October 18 – Parent Teacher Conference 3:15-7:00; November 22 – Thanksgiving Auction begins at 6:00 (donations accepted).

is $15.00. For more info, contact Celena Shaw on Facebook, or call 731-234-3045.

Ted Lacy. Special music will be provided each night. Don Bowlin is the pastor of Concord Missionary Baptist Church pastor.

Street, McKenzie on second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. For more information call 731-352-1340.

A Scholastic Book Fair will be held in the McKenzie Elementary School library from October 3-7. A special Family Night at the Book Fair is Thursday, October 6 from 3:30-6:30. All parents who attend can register for prizes to be given. We will also participate in the All For Books Program. Send $1 to school with your child and his/her name will be placed on the library wall. All money received will be used to purchase new books for our school library. Scholastic will also match all money received to assist libraries that have suffered from natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes. Please support our school and attend the Scholastic Book Fair. Any questions, please

CCHS BREAKFAST

The Carroll County Humane Society will host an all-you-caneat breakfast on Saturday, September 24, 7-11 a.m. at the Carroll Bank & Trust community room in Huntingdon. Adults $7 and $3 for children under ten.

CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Carroll County Airport Committee will meet on Tuesday, September 20, at 5:00 p.m. at the Carroll County Airport, 535 Airport Lane, McKenzie. The public is invited to attend.

GREATER ENON COOKOUT

Greater Enon will host a cookout Friday, September 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Greater Enon parking lot, 103 Chestnut Avenue, McKenzie. Plates include polish sausage and a drink for $6 or hamburger and a drink for $5. For delivery and advanced orders, please call 731-415-4396 or 731-418-0200.

FRIENDLY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST REVIVAL

The Friendly Church of God in Christ, 833 Walnut Avenue West, McKenzie, will have a one night revival September 14 at 7:00 p.m. Prophetess Ruby Jenkins is the speaker. Dr. Edward Hearns is the Pastor.

NEW HOPE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Revival at New Hope United Methodist Church in Vale is September 25, 26, and 27. On the 25 it begins at 6:00 p.m. There will be food served before the service. On the 26 and 27 service begins at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Jimmy Carter will be speaking. He is also bringing his choir. A delight indeed. We look forward to seeing you.

WEST CARROLL PRIMARY SCHOOL EVENTS

Listed are the upcoming events at West Carroll Primary School at McLemoresville: September 15 – Grandparent’s Day Reception: Pre-K 12:30-1:00, Kindergarten 1:00-1:30, 1st Grade 1:30-2:00, 2nd Grade 2:00-2:30; September 23 – Back to School Bash 5:30-7:30; October 17-21 – Book Fair (open to public October 18 after school

NWTN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL TO MEET

The Board of Directors of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development council meets Friday, September 30, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The meeting is at the Northwest TN Head Start/ Early Head Start Central Office located at 938C Walnut Avenue W., McKenzie.

OLD FASHIONED SACRED HARP SINGING

The Palmersville Historical Society will host a Sacred Harp Singing on Saturday, September 24, at the historic Church/Masonic Lodge, on Highway 190 in Palmersville.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., Tim Reynolds of the Harpeth Valley Sacred Harp Singers will conduct a singing school teaching the fundamentals of this historic way of singing in harmony. At 1:00 p.m., there will be a congregational singing from the Sacred Harp songbook.

All singers, students of the history of church music, and friends of historic preservation should attend this event celebrating the Sacred Harp, the human voice.

EARLY VOTING

The November 8 Presidential Election (including Federal/ State/Local General) early voting is from October 19 until November 3 at the Election Office, 625 High Street, Huntingdon. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Saturday (October 22 and 29), 9:00 a.m.-Noon. You must register to vote by October 11 and request an absentee ballot by November 1. Want to work the polls? Call 731-986-1968.

MCLEMORESVILLE ANNUAL COTTON FESTIVAL PAGEANT

The McLemoresville Annual Cotton Festival Pageant is Saturday, October 1 at the West Carroll Primary School in McLemoresville. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the pageant. The pageant begins at 11:00 a.m. Entry fee

HUNTINGDON SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET

The Huntingdon Board of Education will meet Thursday, September 15 at 7 a.m. The meeting will be held at the superintendent’s office located at 585 High Street, Huntingdon.

MCKENZIE HEALTHCARE RIBEYE SALE

On Saturday, September 17 from 9-5, ribeye sandwiches with chips and a drink will be sold at Save-a-Lot in McKenzie for $7. All proceeds go to benefit the residents at McKenzie Healthcare through the Family Council. For more information, contact Linda Harris at 731-352-3908.

WEST CARROLL SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING

The West Carroll Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, September 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the West Carroll District Office at 1415 Highway 77 in Atwood. The Tennessee School Board Association will present a list of candidates for the director of school’s position for the board to consider. No action is planned for this meeting.

ORE SPRINGS/COMO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER

Ore Springs/Como Volunteer Fire Department, Hwy 140, Como, will host its annual BBQ lunch and auction fundraiser Saturday, September 17. Lunch will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the auction to follow at 1:00 p.m. Plates include: sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, drink, and dessert. Items were donated by area businesses. All proceeds will benefit the department.

MACEDONIA FIRE DEPT BBQ PLATE LUNCH

The Macedonia Fire Department will serve plate lunches at the community center on Saturday, September 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. BBQ plates are $8; Hot dog plates are $5. Both include slaw, beans, chips, dessert, and a drink. For more information, please call Brady Jackson at 731336-3883.

CONCORD MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Concord Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1710 Shady Grove Road, McKenzie, is holding revival services on Sunday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday, September 19-21 at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Brent McMiinn is preaching the revival with assistance by song leader

FINLEY CEMETERY SEEKING DONATIONS

Anyone that has a loved one or a grave at the Finley Cemetery is encouraged to make a donation toward upkeep and a new fence. In the past, we had several people keep up with the mowing, and they have done a great job. We are very thankful for all they have done to keep it looking nice. We try to keep a good flag up. If anyone wants to make a donation, please send it to Finley’s Cemetery, 4675 Hwy. 423, McKenzie, TN 38201 or call Judy Finley 731-352-3981.

TABLE TENNIS CLUB

Anyone interested in starting or becoming a member of a table tennis club in the McKenzie/ Carroll County area can call 731352-0158 for details.

CCHS TOUR DE PAWS

The 3rd annual Tour de Paws Bicycle Ride will be held on Saturday, September 24, 8 a.m. at the McKenzie City Park with a short family ride all the way up to a 100 mile ride. Registration at 7 a.m. or register online at http:// www.imathlete.com/events/CCHSTourDePaws. Email cchstourdepaws@ gmail.com for more info. This is a charity bike ride with all proceeds going to the Carroll County Humane Society.

VFW AUXILIARY POST 4939 MEETS MONTHLY

All members are invited to attend monthly meetings of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4939, held at the post every third Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

MONTHLY VETERAN SUPPORT GROUP MEETING

VFW Post 4939 hosts a veteran support group meeting the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all veterans and family members.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the former railroad depot, Bruce Street, McKenzie.

RENEWED HEARTS SUPPORT GROUP

Facing life’s challenging circumstances / Facing life without a loved one / practical help through difficult time in your life / caregiving support. All groups are free and confidential.

Meeting location: 1939A Cedar

MHS BASKETBALL GOLF SCRAMBLE

The McKenzie High School Boys Basketball team is hosting the fifth annual four-man golf scramble on Saturday, September 17 at Carroll Lake Golf Course. The cost is $200 per team; hole sponsorships are available for $100. All proceeds go to boys basketball. The start time is 8 a.m. sharp.

GLEASON ROTARY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

Gleason Rotary Senior Center, 120 S. Cedar St., is the location of these recurring events. “The Gleason Pickers” perform traditional Country, Gospel and Bluegrass music every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Bring a dish, bring a friend!

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are offered Mondays 7:00 p.m.

Alcoholic’s Anonymous (AA) meetings are offered on Thursdays 7:00 p.m.

BI-WEEKLY AA MEETINGS

Bi-weekly AA Meetings are each Sunday and Wednesday, 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McKenzie Regional Hospital – Cafeteria.

FREE PERISHABLE FOOD GIVEAWAY

Long Heights Baptist Church welcomes all who have a need for perishables at 260 Old Paris Rd, McKenzie. Join us on the second and fourth Wednesday night of each month at 8 p.m. Also, there is a clothing ministry available. Come early to fellowship and hear a word from God through Pastor Kenny Carr.

MCKENZIE CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure they are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. We will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!