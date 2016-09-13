Weekly Crossword
CLUES ACROSS
1. Kiln
5. American time
8. Female sibling
11. Fencing sword
13. Spoken in Laos
14. Swiss river
15. Fictional Middle-earth
16. “The Real World” (abbr.)
17. Replacement worker
18. Form after cuts
20. Frozen water
21. Irritates
22. Type of bread
25. Female peace officers
30. Where to put things
31. Commercials
32. Hard drinker
33. Take in
38. Copy
41. Volume of published materials
43. Used to be called “skim”
45. Organizes
47. Parts of worms
49. __ Khan: hereditary title
50. A cravat with wide square ends
55. Central China mountain range
56. Longing
57. Elephant’s name
59. British children’s author Blyton
60. Something curved in shape
61. Home to important events
62. Nagorno Karabakh Republic (abbr.)
63. A very large body of water
64. Consists of two elements CLUES DOWN
1. Former CIA
2. Ooohs and ___
3. Invests in little enterprises
4. Spanish river
5. In the preceding month
6. Malignant tumor 7. Dried off
8. Via __: main street of Ancient Rome
9. Asian country (alt. sp.)
10. One point south of southeast
12. Confederate soldier
14. Popular Bollywood actress Thottumkal
19. Small scale embedded generation (abbr.)
23. Female sheep
24. Of unsound mind
25. Pacific Time
26. Iowa town 51044
27. Trim
28. Wrath
29. Used to serve wine
34. Make less bright
35. Skywalker mentor __-Wan Kenobi
36. Protestant, Ulster, Loyalist
37. Expression of disappointment
39. Tropical fruits
40. Furniture with open shelves
41. Metal can be extracted from it
42. Flat tableland with steep edges
44. Lingua __
45. Chadic language
46. Peruse
47. Yemenese port city
48. Lean
51. Helps little firms
52. Blackjack players need this
53. Be obedient to
54. Source of the Nile River
58. Cool
9-13-16 See solution in next week’s edition.