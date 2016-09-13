Weekly Crossword

CLUES ACROSS

1. Kiln

5. American time

8. Female sibling

11. Fencing sword

13. Spoken in Laos

14. Swiss river

15. Fictional Middle-earth

16. “The Real World” (abbr.)

17. Replacement worker

18. Form after cuts

20. Frozen water

21. Irritates

22. Type of bread

25. Female peace officers

30. Where to put things

31. Commercials

32. Hard drinker

33. Take in

38. Copy

41. Volume of published materials

43. Used to be called “skim”

45. Organizes

47. Parts of worms

49. __ Khan: hereditary title

50. A cravat with wide square ends

55. Central China mountain range

56. Longing

57. Elephant’s name

59. British children’s author Blyton

60. Something curved in shape

61. Home to important events

62. Nagorno Karabakh Republic (abbr.)

63. A very large body of water

64. Consists of two elements CLUES DOWN

1. Former CIA

2. Ooohs and ___

3. Invests in little enterprises

4. Spanish river

5. In the preceding month

6. Malignant tumor 7. Dried off

8. Via __: main street of Ancient Rome

9. Asian country (alt. sp.)

10. One point south of southeast

12. Confederate soldier

14. Popular Bollywood actress Thottumkal

19. Small scale embedded generation (abbr.)

23. Female sheep

24. Of unsound mind

25. Pacific Time

26. Iowa town 51044

27. Trim

28. Wrath

29. Used to serve wine

34. Make less bright

35. Skywalker mentor __-Wan Kenobi

36. Protestant, Ulster, Loyalist

37. Expression of disappointment

39. Tropical fruits

40. Furniture with open shelves

41. Metal can be extracted from it

42. Flat tableland with steep edges

44. Lingua __

45. Chadic language

46. Peruse

47. Yemenese port city

48. Lean

51. Helps little firms

52. Blackjack players need this

53. Be obedient to

54. Source of the Nile River

58. Cool

9-13-16 See solution in next week’s edition.