CALENDAR

ARNOLD-AYLOR REUNION

The Arnold-Aylor Reunion is September 24 at Union Grove Baptist Church. Door opens at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon with add-a-dish. All family and friends welcome. For more information, contact 731-243-7205.

CCHS ‘SAVE OUR TAILS’ FUNDRAISER

The Carroll County Humane Society is having a fall fundraiser. Through October 1, orders will be taken for several clothing items, including several styles of shirts and hoodies and a cap. Shortsleeved shirts are $20; long-sleeved shirts are $25; hoodies are $30; and the cap is $20. Photos of the items, as well as the order form, are available on the CCHS Facebook page. Orders must be paid in advance; delivery is expected in mid-October. See CCHS volunteers, stop by the shelter building, or see Angie in grooming at Huntingdon Animal Clinic to order.

GIRLS DAY OUT FREE HEALTH, WELLNESS EXPO FOR WOMEN

Ladies – you are invited to attend the Baptist Memorial Hospital- Huntingdon’s Girls Day Out, a free health and wellness expo for women on Thursday, Oct. 13, 7-11 a.m. in the lobby of the R. B. Wilson Medical Center, located adjacent to the hospital.

Free health screenings include blood pressure, cholesterol, oxygen, blood glucose, bone density, body mass index, balance assessments, and breast health information to include a 10 percent discount on screening mammograms during October. There will also be discounts provided for HeartScore calcium screenings and vascular ultrasounds. Flu shots will also be available at a minimal cost.

Have your health care questions answered and learn about wellness, fitness, diabetes management, menopause, stress, depression, and more. Enjoy a free chair massage and a healthy, delicious yogurt bar.

In addition to health and wellness, ladies may shop at the many vendor booths offering jewelry, custom thread work, cosmetics, skin care, boutique items, and lots of unique gifts.

Don’t be late – doors will open promptly at 7 a.m.

Please note that it is very important not to drink or eat anything 12 hours prior to the cholesterol and/or blood glucose tests in order to obtain accurate results.

For more information, please call Kim King, Director Human Resources and Public Relations at 731-986-7368.

BLAST FROM THE PAST 5K, 1-MILE FUN RUN

The Bethel University Physician Assistant Program is sponsoring the Blast from the Past 5K and 1-mile fun run on Saturday, October 22 at Baker Fieldhouse. In honor of Bethel’s 175th year, be sure to dress up in your favorite attire from the 90’s, 60’s, or even the 1840’s. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.; race begins at 8. Registration for the 5k is $25, and registration for the 1-mile fun-run is $15.

If you pre-register online you will receive a $5 discount. Preregister at https://paco2018. eventsmart.com/events/blastfrom- the-past. Please contact the Bethel Physician Assistant Program with any questions at (731) 407-7660 or ahartung47@bethelu. edu.

TN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD REUNION

The second annual reunion for members of the TN Army National Guard will be Saturday, October 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Country Store at Casey Jones Village in Jackson. Everyone is responsible for their own meal. Members of CO C4/109 Armor; DET 1, CO A 230 Engineers; and 2998 Engineer Bridge Co. are welcome, as well as any members of Troop C/1/278 ACR. For more information, call Mark Justice at 731-784-0247 or Billy Burns at 731-613-0762. Help spread the word, we look forward to seeing you!

FINLEY CEMETERY SEEKING DONATIONS

Anyone that has a loved one or a grave at the Finley Cemetery is encouraged to make a donation toward upkeep and a new fence. In the past, we had several people keep up with the mowing, and they have done a great job. We are very thankful for all they have done to keep it looking nice. We try to keep a good flag up. If anyone wants to make a donation, please send it to Finley’s Cemetery, 4675 Hwy. 423, McKenzie, TN 38201 or call Judy Finley 731352-3901.

OLD FASHIONED SACRED HARP SINGING

The Palmersville Historical Society will host a Sacred Harp Singing on Saturday, September 24, at the historic Church/Masonic Lodge, on Highway 190 in Palmersville.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., Tim Reynolds of the Harpeth Valley Sacred Harp Singers will conduct a singing school teaching the fundamentals of this historic way of singing in harmony. At 1:00 p.m., there will be a congregational singing from the Sacred Harp songbook.

All singers, students of the history of church music, and friends of historic preservation should attend this event celebrating the Sacred Harp, the human voice.

WEST CARROLL PRIMARY SCHOOL EVENTS

Listed are the upcoming events at West Carroll Primary School at McLemoresville: September 23 – Back to School Bash 5:307:30; October 17-21 – Book Fair (open to public October 18 after school through Parent Teacher Conference hours); October 18 – Parent Teacher Conference 3:157:00; November 22 – Thanksgiving Auction begins at 6:00 (donations accepted).

CCHS BREAKFAST

The Carroll County Humane Society will host an all-you-caneat breakfast on Saturday, September 24, 7-11 a.m. at the Carroll Bank & Trust community room in Huntingdon. Adults $7 and $3 for children under ten.

EVERETT’S CHAPEL CEMETERY ASSOCIATION MEETING

The annual meeting of the Everett’s Chapel Cemetery Association is October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church.

NEW HOPE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Revival at New Hope United Methodist Church in Vale is September 25, 26, and 27. On the 25 it begins at 6:00 p.m. There will be food served before the service. On the 26 and 27 service begins at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Jimmy Carter will be speaking. He is also bringing his choir. A delight indeed. We look forward to seeing you.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD TO MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION

McKenzie Industrial Board meets Tuesday, September 27, 6:00 p.m. at the Board office in the former railroad depot on Bruce Street.

SPAGHETTI SUPPER TO BENEFIT SHRINERS’ CHILDREN HOSPITAL

A spaghetti supper is September 24, 5:00 p.m. at Pleasant Green Masonic Lodge 291, 5315 South Broad Street, Trezevant. The cost is $8.00 for adults and 12 and under, $4.00. Meal includes spaghetti, bread, drink, and dessert.

FRIENDS, FAMILY DAY AT WALTON GROVE CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN

Walton Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 100 Radford Lake Road, Henry, is hosting a friends and family day celebration on September 25 at 2:30 p.m. Food will be served immediately after the morning worship service.

Speaker for the event is Curtis Rucker from Henning Grove Baptist Church, Halls, Tenn. For more information, phone Pastor Alfred Roundtree at 731-589-3735 or Otha Leach at 731-676-5722.

TABLE TENNIS CLUB

Anyone interested in starting or becoming a member of a table tennis club in the McKenzie/Carroll County area can call 731-352-0158 for details.

MES SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR

A Scholastic Book Fair will be held in the McKenzie Elementary School library from October 3-7. A special Family Night at the Book Fair is Thursday, October 6 from 3:30-6:30. All parents who attend can register for prizes to be given. We will also participate in the All For Books Program. Send $1 to school with your child and his/her name will be placed on the library wall. All money received will be used to purchase new books for our school library. Scholastic will also match all money received to assist libraries that have suffered from natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes. Please support our school and attend the Scholastic Book Fair. Any questions, please contact Mrs. Carol Nanney at McKenzie Elementary School, 352-5272.

EYE FULL OF PARIS IS THIS WEEKEND

Eye Full of Paris Weekend- It’s music. It’s theater. It’s art. It’s the annual Eye Full of Paris Weekend in Historic Downtown Paris, September 23rd-25th. Sponsored by the Downtown Paris Association (DPA), the 2016 celebration features five spectacular events over three days.

September 23rd Noon on the Square 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

September 23rd Wine to Share Water for All 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Lee Academy September 24th Arts Round the Square 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

September 24th Concert in the Vineyard at Paris Winery 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

September 25th Downtown Churches Rejoice

NWTN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL TO MEET

The Board of Directors of Northwest Tennessee Economic Development council meets Friday, September 30, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The meeting is at the Northwest TN Head Start/ Early Head Start Central Office located at 938C Walnut Avenue W., McKenzie.

EARLY VOTING

The November 8 Presidential Election (including Federal/State/ Local General) early voting is from October 19 until November 3 at the Election Office, 625 High Street, Huntingdon. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Saturday (October 22 and 29), 9:00 a.m.Noon. You must register to vote by October 11 and request an absentee ballot by November 1. Want to work the polls? Call 731-986-1968.

MCLEMORESVILLE ANNUAL COTTON FESTIVAL PAGEANT

The McLemoresville Annual Cotton Festival Pageant is Saturday, October 1 at the West Carroll Primary School in McLemoresville. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the pageant. The pageant begins at 11:00 a.m. Entry fee is $15.00. For more info, contact Celena Shaw on Facebook, or call 731-234-3045.

CCHS TOUR DE PAWS

The 3rd annual Tour de Paws Bicycle Ride is Saturday, September 24, 8 a.m. at the McKenzie City Park with a short family ride all the way up to a 100-mile ride. Registration at 7 a.m. or register online at http://www.imathlete.com/ events/CCHSTourDePaws. Email cchstourdepaws@gmail.com for more info. This is a charity bike ride with all proceeds going to the Carroll County Humane Society.

VFW AUXILIARY POST 4939 MEETS MONTHLY

All members are invited to attend monthly meetings of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4939, held at the post every third Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

MONTHLY VETERAN SUPPORT GROUP MEETING

VFW Post 4939 hosts a veteran support group meeting the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all veterans and family members.

MCKENZIE CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure they are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. We will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

GREATER ENON CAR WASH, BAKE/FOOD SALE

Greater Enon Baptist Church is hosting a car wash, bake sale and food sale Saturday, September 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Save-a-Lot parking lot, McKenzie. We are asking for donations towards the car wash; the food will be priced. For more information, call 352-2184 or 358-2000.

QUARTET SINGING AT HUNTINGDON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

The “Called Out” quartet from Hendersonville will sing at Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday evening, September 25 at 5 p.m. If you like Southern Gospel music, you will enjoy this group. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy an evening of good singing at HMBC, 11110 Lexington St., Huntingdon.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the former railroad depot, Bruce Street, McKenzie.

RENEWED HEARTS SUPPORT GROUP

Facing life’s challenging circumstances / Facing life without a loved one / practical help through difficult time in your life / caregiving support. All groups are free and confidential.

Meeting location: 1939A Cedar Street, McKenzie on second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. For more information call 731-352-1340.

GLEASON ROTARY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

Gleason Rotary Senior Center, 120 S. Cedar St., is the location of these recurring events. “The Gleason Pickers” perform traditional Country, Gospel and Bluegrass music every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Bring a dish, bring a friend!

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are offered Mondays 7:00 p.m.

Alcoholic’s Anonymous (AA) meetings are offered on Thursdays 7:00 p.m.

BI-WEEKLY AA MEETINGS

Bi-weekly AA Meetings are each Sunday and Wednesday, 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McKenzie Regional Hospital – Cafeteria.

FREE PERISHABLE FOOD GIVEAWAY

Long Heights Baptist Church welcomes all who have a need for perishables at 260 Old Paris Rd, McKenzie. Join us on the second and fourth Wednesday night of each month at 8 p.m. Also, there is a clothing ministry available. Come early to fellowship and hear a word from God through Pastor Kenny Carr.

UNION PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH MEETING SEPTEMBER 23-24

The annual meeting at Union Primitive Baptist Church is September 23 – 24. The church is located about eight miles from McKenzie on State Highway 140.

Elder Jeff Winfrey, pastor of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Primitive Baptist Church is the guest preacher.

The services are at 7 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be Friday dinner at 5:30 p.m. and lunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Elder Edmund Long will preach at 10:30 on Sunday.