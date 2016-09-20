Dream Comes True for Bethel Angler John Garrett

MILLE LACS, MINN. — Bethel University Bass Team Angler John Garrett recently made history as the youngest collegiate angler to win a berth to the Bass Masters Classic and for his efforts he will ride in style in a brand new Nitro Bass boat fully wrapped in Bethel University Purple and Gold.

Garrett along with Bethel University head Bass Fishing Coach Garry Mason were in attendance Friday for a ceremony in which Garrett was presented the keys to the brand new boat at the Angler of the Year Bass Masters Championship.

A huge crowd gathered at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs (Minn.) parking lot to witness the event held just before the event’s weigh in.

Witnessing the festivities were over forty of the nation’s top Elite Tournament professional anglers with many offering congratulations to Garrett and the Bethel University program.

Tournament announcer Dave Mercer told the crowd the Bethel University squad was likened to the New York Yankees as the top program in America. “Bethel is always on top and has become the team to beat in college bass fishing,” he said.

Garrett told the attendees this opportunity was a dream come true for him and he looks forward to fishing the Classic and other tournaments in the new boat.

“A big thank you to all who have helped to make this dream come true for me, my teammates, and Bethel University,” said Garrett.

John Stewart of Bass Masters presented Garrett the keys to his new boat and Garrett waved to the crowd of spectators as he was pulled through the venue by a new Tundra crew cab truck which will be wrapped and presented to Garrett at a later date. Also in attendance to celebrate the event was John’s grandad, Johnny Garrett of Union City.