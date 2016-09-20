HuntingdonPoliceReports

Assault and Possession — A Huntingdon man was arrested September 12 after a domestic dispute. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Andrew Arnold Tosh of 10220 Lexington Street with possession of schedule II methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Kelley’s report, Tosh assaulted his father, causing him a bloody nose. When officers arrived they found a used syringe with liquid in it in Tosh’s possession. He admitted that it was methamphetamine. Also found were two grams of marijuana and a blunt wrap.

Stalking — A Henderson County man was arrested September 9 after allegedly stalking an ex-girlfriend. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged David Durfee of Lexington with stalking and three counts of false imprisonment. According to Hugueley’s report, Durfee followed his exgirlfriend, Casey Peterson, and her friends Kamber Sanders and Clinton Blackwell from Huntingdon to the Soybean Festival in Martin. While at the festival, he followed them throughout the night before following them back to Huntingdon. When they pulled into a parking spot at Wal-Mart in Huntingdon, Durfee parked behind them, making it impossible for them to leave. In fear for their safety, the three of them called 911.

Public Intoxication, Indecent Exposure — A Haywood County man was arrested September 6 after an incident at a local gas station. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Maurice Deshawn Denton of Brownsville with public intoxication and indecent exposure. According to Cole’s report, officers received a call from a local gas station after a man urinated by the gas pump. Using witness descriptions, officers eventually found him he was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. He claimed he had used his car door to block him when he urinated in public earlier that night.

Disorderly Conduct — A Canadian man was arrested September 8 after causing a scene at a local store. Sergeant Richard Crossno charged Darin Onlock of Ontario with disorderly conduct. According to Crossno’s report, officers were contact by Wal-Mart in regards to a disruptive man. Officers found Onlock screaming and cursing at customers. Store security said the man was threatening customers and employees. When officers asked for his identification he became irate.

Drug Possession — A Humphreys County man was arrested September 12 after a traffic stop. Patrolman Christopher Adams charged Adam Steven Chance of McEwen with possession of schedule IV with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Adams’ report, Chance was stopped for speeding. He appeared nervous and six cans of beer were visible in the back floorboard. A K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs and they found 33 grams of marijuana, a bong, and digital scales.

Theft — A McKenzie woman was cited into court September 7 after allegedly stealing from a local store. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Genie Tegethoff of 176 Euclid Avenue with three counts of theft under $500. According to Kelley’s report, Tegethoff entered Wal-Mart on three occasions, stealing items each time. She then returned the items to the store in an attempt to get a refund.

Thef t — A Huntingdon woman was arrested September 5 after allegedly stealing from a local store. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Crystal Vansteenburgh of 2730 Buena Vista Road with two counts of theft of property under $500. According to Hedge’s report, officers received a call from Wal-Mart security stating that a woman who had stolen items on August 8 was in the store. Security footage confirmed that the woman was Vansteenburgh.

Driving While Revoked

— A Hollow Rock man was arrested September 6 after a traffic stop. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Drew Autry of 4425 Ephesus Church Road with driving while revoked and lights required on a motor vehicle. According to Bennett’s report, Autry was stopped for having a headlight out. A computer check showed his license was revoked.

Driving While Revoked — A Huntingdon man was arrested September 5 after a traffic stop. Investigator Joey Hedge charged William Deniker of 170 Browning Avenue with driving on a revoked license third offense. According to Hedge’s report, Deniker was stopped for speeding. A computer check showed his license was suspended.

Driving While Revoked — An Atwood man was arrested September 5 after a traffic stop. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Johnny Moling of 54 Elaine Street with driving on revoked third offense. According to Hedge’s report, Moling was stopped due to a warrant being out for him. A computer check showed his license was revoked.