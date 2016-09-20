McKenziePoliceReports

— According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeff Winberry, on September 16, the officer observed a subject walking towards Fred’s Store when he noticed the officer and ran from the scene. After turning his patrol vehicle around, the officer searched for the subject who was later found on Barksdale Street. Upon running a computer check on the person identified as Anthony B. Clark, 27, Barksdale Street, McKenzie, results revealed that Weakley County was seeking him via warrant for failing to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court in October, 2011. Clark was arrested for the listed offense.

— According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Frank McGee, on September 18, the officer, accompanied by Sergeant Jeff Winberry, were dispatched to a residence located on Cedar Street in regard to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, the officers observed subjects scattering from the area. As Sergeant Winberry spoke with two subjects at the scene, Patrolman McGee traveled to Dairy Queen to speak with two other subjects that had left the scene. Upon checking identifications and running a computer check, the officer learned that one of the subjects, identified as Cecil R. Williams Jr., 29, Kindlewood Drive, Memphis, was wanted by Milan Police Department. Williams was then taken into custody and transported to Carroll County Jail for pick up by Milan Police Department.

Window tinting, driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Frank McGee, on September 17, the officer performed a vehicle stop on a white-colored, 2010 Nissan Altima for a window tint violation. A computer check of the license of driver William C. Brock, 31, Elm Street, McKenzie, revealed that the subject’s license were revoked for failure to satisfy fine / costs / taxes on NCL revocation on March 16, 2016 via Carroll County Circuit Court. Upon determining that Brock’s window tine was 17-percent, the subject was reportedly arrested for the listed offenses and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on September 17, the officer was dispatched to Merchant Outlet Mall located on Highland Drive in regard to an alleged shoplifting. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer met with Merchant Outlet Mall owner Marcy McKinney who had placed Marian Nicole Bridges, 30, Nactor Drive, Dover, in her office for shoplifting a $2 movie. Bridges was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Public intoxication — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Adam Bailey, on September 17, MPD was notified by Henry County Sheriff ’s department that they had received a 911 call from an area along Highway 423 in Carroll County but did not know what was occurring other than a woman was screaming into the phone and a person’s name was being spoken. Upon arrival at the scene, the subject, identified as Julia D, Towne, 23, Highway 423, McKenzie, was discovered in a highly intoxicated and upset state in front of a residence located on Highway 423. The reports noted that efforts by law enforcement and family members proved unsuccessful and the subject was placed into custody at that time for her safety. At that time, Towne requested help and made references to hurting herself and repeatedly stating that she did not care what happened. Towne was then transported to McKenzie Regional Hospital Emergency Room for medical and psychological evaluation. After refusing to comply with the medical staff ’s instructions and continuing to be loud and irritating, Towne was arrested for the listed offense and transported to Carroll County Jail; with instructions to be evaluated by Carey Counseling prior to release.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on September 12 at approximately 5:59 p.m., MPD dispatch received a call regarding a fight on-going at a residence located on McClure Street. Coleman, accompanied by Officer’s Mc-Gee, Mulligan, and Sergeant Jeff Winberry, responded to the call. Upon arrival, the officers observed two male subjects and two female subjects standing in the front of a home on Mc-Clure Street. Exiting his patrol vehicle, Coleman stood between the male subjects who were covered in grass with visible marks on their bodies. The officers then separated the men due to their irritated state in order to defuse the situation. The younger individual, identified as Austin D. Taylor, 24, McClure Street, McKenzie, unsuccessfully attempted to get away from Coleman to engage the older individual, identified as Michael A. Taylor, 40, Everett Street, McKenzie, who had been escorted to the other side of the residence. Upon determining the primary aggressor and noting that the combatants were brothers, Michael Taylor was placed under arrest and for the listed offense and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage / immediate notice of accident — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman gold-colored, on September 14 at approximately 4:37 a.m., Don P. Semirosum, Stonewall Street North, McKenzie came to MPD to report that his fence had been damaged. At that time, Semirosum viewed video footage from one of his home perimeter cameras showing a gold-colored, 2002 Kia OMS backing into the fence that surrounds his property. The driver then stepped out of the vehicle and viewed the damage to the fence before driving away. Later that day, Semirosum returned to MPD with video of the vehicle plates from the vehicle that damaged his fence. Upon running the plates, the officer learned that the vehicle was registered to Autumn M. Cole, 19, King Drive, Milan. Semirosum stated that the fence cost him $4,000 to put up, and he unaware what the cost would be to repair the damaged portion of the fence. On September 16, Patrolman Coleman spoke to Cole and Semirosum at Mr. Semirosum’s property and Mr. Semirosum stated that he would not press charges on Cole if she would pay for the damage to the fence.