Property Transfers

•Louanne Presson Blackketter and others to Allan R. and Angela Vandentoorn Phillips.

•Patricia Golightly Hopper to Frank and Bobbie McGee in District 16.

•James Elvis Webb to James Elvis and Ricky Alan Webb in District 17.

•Charles Gary Merritt to Angie Jones in District 5.

•Charles M. Holland and others to Jerry L. Moore in District 2.

•Richard A. and Joan B. Zech to Candida Miskell in District 7.

•Kathleen M. Marsh to Elizabeth Marsh and others in District 9.

•Justin A. and Jillian L. Stafford to Robert W. and Wynnie Robertson in District 4.

•Julydia Chrisman to Tammy M. Cathey in District 4.

•Justin H. and Anna E. Hawkins to Larry D. and Joan R. Blaylock in District 4.

•Donnie and Cathy Coffman to David C. and Cheryl J. Mercker.

•Howard D. Crider to Donnie and Wanda Crider.

•Linda Ann Goforth and others to Thomas Paul Featherson in District 22.

•Samuel H. and Shelley Ro. Tucker McDaniel to Courtney L. Norman in District 7.

•Floyd Keith Inman and others to Harold G. and Deborah L. Sullivan in District 2.

•Tommy L. Douglas to Michael Neal in District 21.

•Patricia Dycus Carwile to Neal D. Thomas.

•Mark and Sandra Walden to Gary I. and Sallie Sorrels in District 16.

•Windy Gage Lapila Wilson to Wayne Plant in District 16.