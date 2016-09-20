TWRA Hosts Two Hunter Safety Classes

Hunter Education Field Day

Saturday, October 1 at 1 p.m.

Covenant Ranch 8759 HWY 79 North Buchanan, Tenn.

Field Day begins at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 1 and consists of a review, written test and live firing exercise.

Students must be at least nine years old.

Students must take an online course prior to admission to the Field Day event.

Students must bring the printed out voucher to the Field Day event verifying completion of an approved online course.

Students must register for the Field Day event by going to www.tn.gov/twra. Find the “For Hunters” tab and click on “Hunter Education”. From there click on the “Find a Class Near You” link. Look for the class you wish to register for and click “Register for Event”.

Hunter Education Classroom Course

Hulmes Sporting Goods 3735 HWY 641 South Paris, Tenn.

Begins Monday night, October 3 at 6 p.m.

Class meets Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights (Oct 3, 4, and 6) from 6-9 p.m. each night.

Written test and live firing exercise will be Saturday morning, October 8 at 8 am.

Students must be present all three nights and Saturday for the test and live firing exercise.

Students must be at least nine years old.

Students must register online at www.tn.gov/twra. Find the “For Hunters” tab and click on “Hunter Education”.

From there click on the “Find a Class Near You” link. Look for the class you wish to register for and click “Register for Event”.