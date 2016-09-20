UT Martin Names Local Students to Summer Semester Chancellor’s Honor Roll

MARTIN — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Summer 2016 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

To be eligible for Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

Area students honored include: Kayla N. Boyd, Huntingdon, Highest Honors; Katherine G. Carter, Huntingdon, Highest Honors; Tyler S. Warbritton, Huntingdon, Highest Honors; Jamal N. Glenn, Martin, High Honors; Andrew M. Doster, McKenzie, High Honors; Alexandria N. Gilley, Trezevant, Highest Honors; and Hannah K. Wood, Westport, High Honors.