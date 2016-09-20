Weekly Crossword

Breaking News
CLUES ACROSS

1. Employee stock ownership plan

5. Teaspoon

8. Type of IRA

11. Restore courage

13. Pet Detective Ventura

14. Discount

15. Where rockers play

16. Light Armored Reconnaissance (abbr.)

17. Computer manufacturer

18. Nomadic people

20. Liquefied natural gas

21. Steps leading to a river

22. Benign tumors

25. In an early way

30. Type of wall

31. Pop folk singer Williams

32. Greek Titaness

33. Expresses purpose

38. Type of school

41. Least true

43. Delighted

45. Church building

47. Replacement worker

49. A sign of assent

50. Semitic gods

55. Ancient kingdom near Dead Sea

56. Partly digested food

57. Fevers

59. Genus of trees

60. Midway between east and southeast

61. Jewish spiritual leader

62. Gallivant

63. Hideaway

64. Source CLUES DOWN

1. Major division of time

2. Withered

3. Portends good or evil

4. Single sheet of glass

5. More long-legged

9-20-16

6. Scrutinized

7. Archway in a park

8. Oliver __, author

9. Ancient Greek City

10. Type of shampoo

12. __ King Cole

14. Adventure story

19. Satisfy

23. Disappointment

24. Evergreen shrub

25. Parts per thousand (abbr.)

26. Young snob (Brit.)

27. Midway between northeast and east

28. Chinese surname

29. Poplar trees (Spanish)

34. Electron scanning microscope

35. Actor DiCaprio 36. Equal (prefix)

37. Cartoon Network

39. Revealed

40. Remove lice

41. Supervises interstate commerce

42. Whale ship captain

44. Baited

45. Bleated

46. Swedish rock group

47. Air pollution

48. Carbonated drink

51. Swiss river

52. Ottoman military commanders

53. Type of job

54. One point east of southeast

58. Sex Pistols bassist Vicious

See solution in next week’s edition.

