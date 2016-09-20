Weekly Crossword
CLUES ACROSS
1. Employee stock ownership plan
5. Teaspoon
8. Type of IRA
11. Restore courage
13. Pet Detective Ventura
14. Discount
15. Where rockers play
16. Light Armored Reconnaissance (abbr.)
17. Computer manufacturer
18. Nomadic people
20. Liquefied natural gas
21. Steps leading to a river
22. Benign tumors
25. In an early way
30. Type of wall
31. Pop folk singer Williams
32. Greek Titaness
33. Expresses purpose
38. Type of school
41. Least true
43. Delighted
45. Church building
47. Replacement worker
49. A sign of assent
50. Semitic gods
55. Ancient kingdom near Dead Sea
56. Partly digested food
57. Fevers
59. Genus of trees
60. Midway between east and southeast
61. Jewish spiritual leader
62. Gallivant
63. Hideaway
64. Source CLUES DOWN
1. Major division of time
2. Withered
3. Portends good or evil
4. Single sheet of glass
5. More long-legged
9-20-16
6. Scrutinized
7. Archway in a park
8. Oliver __, author
9. Ancient Greek City
10. Type of shampoo
12. __ King Cole
14. Adventure story
19. Satisfy
23. Disappointment
24. Evergreen shrub
25. Parts per thousand (abbr.)
26. Young snob (Brit.)
27. Midway between northeast and east
28. Chinese surname
29. Poplar trees (Spanish)
34. Electron scanning microscope
35. Actor DiCaprio 36. Equal (prefix)
37. Cartoon Network
39. Revealed
40. Remove lice
41. Supervises interstate commerce
42. Whale ship captain
44. Baited
45. Bleated
46. Swedish rock group
47. Air pollution
48. Carbonated drink
51. Swiss river
52. Ottoman military commanders
53. Type of job
54. One point east of southeast
58. Sex Pistols bassist Vicious
