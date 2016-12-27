TCAT-McKenzie

Three Students Inducted into National Technical Honor Society

Article and photo courtesy Jeruna Cozart

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-McKenzie inducted three students into the National Technical Honor Society on December 7th, 2016.

Inductees for the summer trimester included: Administrative Office Technology – Kim Walton; Automotive Technology – Cody Lockhart; Production Automation Technology – Hunter Stout.

The ceremony was conducted by Maureen Sledd, Administrative Office Technology Instructor and National Technical Honor Society Advisor.

TCAT-McKenzie congratulates these students on their outstanding achievement.

To qualify, the student must be entering at least their second trimester, must maintain an “A” average and must not have missed more than 22 hours in his or her previous trimester. The student must also promote the ideals of honesty, service, leadership and skill development among the future workforce. The student is nominated by his or her instructor for admittance into the NTHS.