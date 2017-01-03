GLYNN MEBANE RETIRES

A Life Spent Helping Others

BY ERNIE SMOTHERS

smothers@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (December 30) — After nearly 40 years of assisting his customers with auto, home, life, health and farm insurance, Carroll County Farm Bureau agency manager Glynn Mebane of McKenzie retired on December 31, 2016.

During an interview with this reporter, Mebane said, “I honestly have mixed feelings about retiring; it is a little bittersweet. You see, I loved my job. It was very fulfilling. Every day when I got out of bed, I had a purpose in life. That purpose was taking care of the personal and financial needs of my customers in order to give them exactly what they needed in terms of insurance coverage.”

He said, “From the start, I developed a real love for my job. Some of my customers became really good friends. Those friendships will continue, but I just want get to see them on a daily basis.”

The son of Virgil Glynn and Margaret Mebane, Glynn is the brother to sisters Sarah Brown and Martha Peters.

After attending grades one through four at the two-room, Macedonia Elementary School, Mebane attended school at McKenzie from fifth grade until graduating in 1971.

From there, Mebane started college at Bethel before graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

He said, “During my time at UTM, I went to school for a while and then took time off to work and earn money to go back to school. I didn’t want to take out a loan and have to pay it back later on.”

He said, “After graduating from UTM, I worked for six months at McCadams International Harvester in McKenzie for Mr. Doug McCadams.”

Smiling, he continued, “Equipped with a college diploma, my first job for Mr. McCadams began with him tossing hands full of sawdust everywhere and teaching me how to properly sweep the floor the way he wanted it swept. Six months later, in July of 1977, I was hired by Carroll County Farm Bureau to sell insurance. I worked there for almost 40 years.”

Mebane recounted changes to the insurance business over the years.

He said, “When I started working for Carroll County Farm Bureau, membership was about 1,300. Membership has grown to over 4,800 families presently.”

He added, “The biggest change to our company involved embracing computer technology. We started out using pencils and paper in our daily operations before gravitating to computers. Although computers sped up our office processes, my service process with customers never changed. I always used person-to-person contact to help customers. Talking to folks one-on-one was the key to my assisting them properly. Personal service is what I treasured most in my job. It was satisfying to know that I was giving my best to help people obtain the most effective insurance coverage possible. That was my motivation. I loved it.”

In keeping with his “peoplefirst” approach, in 2001, Mebane opened a branch office of Farm Bureau in McKenzie to provide even more people with convenient and courteous service.

Through the years, Glynn was a multi-year winner of the All-Star Award, the Roundtable Award, Final Four Award, and Sportsman contest winner. He is a five-time winner of Top 10 Agent with Farm Bureau insurance and member of the Winner’s Circle.

On December 28, a large crowd of family, friends, and business leaders gathered together inside at the Carroll Bank and Trust Community Room in Huntingdon to honor Glynn at his retirement reception.

Regarding retirement, he said, “My plan is to spend more time with my wife, Joan, and our family that includes one daughter, Kaci Bond, two sons, Darrell Taylor and Michael Taylor, grandchildren, Dustin Taylor, Kayla Little, Claire Bond, Carlie Bond, and great grandchildren Sophie Taylor, Taylor Little, and Jude Taylor.”

He concluded, “I plan to travel a little, play music, enjoy outdoor hobbies like duck hunting and golf, work in the church, and see what the next chapter in my life brings. I am assured that the Lord will open new doors for me in the future and provide me with more fulfilling purposes to pursue.”

Photo by Joel Washburn/The McKenzie Banner