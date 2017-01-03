Cats Bounce Back, Defeat Brewton-Parker, 90-68

BY DAVE MCCULLEY

Bethel University Sports Information Director

McKENZIE (December 31) — The Bethel Wildcats ran their home record to 6-1 on the season with a 90-68 win over visiting Brewton-Parker.

The Wildcats won their second straight and are 11-3 overall and 2-2 in the SSAC. BPC fell to 5-6 and 1-3.

Bethel never trailed in the game pulling slowly away in the first half to lead at halftime 44-29. The Cats are 10-1 when leading at halftime. The Cats maintained control in the second half and pulled away for the 22 point victory.

The Cats shot 54-percent, hitting 36-of-66 shots in the game. BPC was 27-of-70 for 38-percent. Bethel had complete command of the boards at 49-32. Bethel is the fifth-best rebounding team in the nation, averaging 46 boards per outing. The Wildcats had a 54-28 advantage in points in the paint. The Bethel bench outscored the Baron bench 2811.

Marcus Burnett scored a career- high 23 points and had 12 rebounds. It was his third double-double of the year. Isaac Edmondson had his eight double- double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Darren Davidson had 16 points and dished out a game-high six assists. He hit three of Bethel’s seven three-pointers. Jarrell Reeves scored a career-high 11 points in just 12 minutes. He was 5-of-5 from the floor. Jaylan Patrick led the Barons with 15 points.

Coach Jeff Britt said, “This was a good win for us. I am pleased with our overall effort. Marcus (Burnett) was super tonight. He was very active on both ends of the court and got us off to a great start scoring our first nine points. We had balance scoring and Isaac (Edmondson) along with Marcus had double-doubles. It is also gratifying to see a player like Jerrell Reeves come in and give us points off the bench. We continue to work on getting our bench deeper and more productive. This was a must win for us. We have two tough road games and then come home to face some really talented teams.”