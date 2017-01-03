CCHS Offers Low-Cost Dog Spay, Neuter

The Carroll County Humane Society is excited to announce grants received from the Bissell Pet Foundation and Two Mauds, Inc. to fund a low-cost dog spay/ neuter program.

This program is open to residents of Carroll, Henry, and Weakley Counties for dogs. CCHS will accept checks, cash, or money orders.

Vouchers will be sold at Carroll County Humane Society (21822 Highway 22 in McKenzie) for $30 each starting on Wednesday, January 4 at 8 am. The December vouchers sold out very, very quickly, so it would not be surprising if all January vouchers sell out on this day.

CCHS is releasing only the amount of vouchers for surgeries that the participating clinic can accommodate each month, which is 32 vouchers for January at Huntingdon Animal Clinic.

Additional vouchers will be released each month until the grant is depleted. Please watch for dates.

If you purchase a voucher, you are responsible for making your appointment at the clinic in a timely manner before the expiration date. You are strongly encouraged to call for your appointment as soon as you have the voucher in hand. You will make your appointment, provide your voucher on the day of the surgery, and have your dog to the clinic at 8:00 am on the scheduled day. Late arrivals cannot be guaranteed their appointment.

Additional costs are not included in the $30 voucher. This only pays for the cost of the spay or neuter surgery. (Vaccines, tests, or medications your dog may need are not included in the voucher.) Vouchers are non-transferable and non-refundable. They must be used for the dog specified on the voucher form before the expiration date.

Dogs should be at least two pounds, 12 weeks of age, and have all vaccinations.