‘Cruise into the New Year,’ Celebrate National Volunteer Blood Donor Month

All blood donors who give in January at any Bloodmobile drive or at the LIFELINE Blood Services location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, Jackson, may register to win a three-day cruise for two to a Tropical Paradise.

LIFELINE Blood Services is encouraging all eligible blood donors to give blood during January, National Volunteer Blood Donor Month.

“During the winter months, blood donations are scarce due to inclement weather, holidays, extra travel, colds and flu,” said Cherie Parker, LIFELINE Blood Services Public Relations Coordinator. “These challenges prevent volunteer blood donors from giving their gift of life, while hospital patients remain in need of blood transfusions through the winter,” she continued.

In an effort to raise awareness, LIFELINE Blood Services is joining the National Volunteer Blood Donor Month Campaign by offering the “Cruise into Winter” promotion. “We hope the chance to win a cruise to a tropical location will give folks that extra push they need to make a blood donation this month, because local hospital patients truly are counting on our local blood donors,” Parker added.

Don’t miss your chance to save a life by giving blood this month at the following blood drives: Thursday, January 5 First United Methodist Church, Paris, 12-6 p.m.

Friday, January 6 Fred’s Super Dollar Store, McKenzie, 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11 Paris Healthcare, 12-5 p.m.

Thursday, January 12 Start the New Year Right, Theme Blood Drive at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, Jackson, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Monday, January 16 McKenzie Healthcare and Rehab Center, 11:30-4:30 p.m.

Southside Church of Christ, Dresden, 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18 First Pentecostal Church, Huntingdon, 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25 TN Valley Community Church, Paris, 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, January 26 Gleason School, 12-5 p.m.

Friday, January 27 West Carroll Elementary School, Trezevant, 12-5:30 p.m.