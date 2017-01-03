INGLENOOK BOOK CLUB

December Meeting, Christmas Party

COURTESY CAROLYN GOODWIN

Club Recording Secretary

The Inglenook Book Club held its December meeting and annual Christmas party at the beautifully decorated home of Gena Manner with Sally Sutton serving as co-hostess.

Members were treated to Gena’s traditional egg-salad finger sandwiches, Bing cherry congealed salad, Bundtinis, cashew nuts and hot spiced tea. Everyone always looks forward to Gena’s delicious refreshments.

In the absence of President Zia Locke, Vice President Victoria Ard called the meeting to order and thanked the hostesses. Members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and recited the Club Aim and Motto.

The Recording Secretary called the roll and read the November minutes, which were approved as read. Treasurer Donna Ward reported the bank balance. Marilynn Putman read a thank-you note from Robbie Barker, sister of Ruth Morris, thanking the club for its donation to the McKenzie Library in memory of Ruth.

There were no committee reports.

Incoming Treasurer Sandi McMahen distributed envelopes in which members are to return their 2017 dues.

“Happy Birthday” was sung to Geneva Johnson, Elaine Williams, and Zia Locke (in absentia) who have December birthdays.

Under Unfinished Business, Vice President Ard stated that the 2017 yearbooks will be distributed at the January meeting.

Discussion took place concerning a club team to participate in the annual Carroll Arts Trivia Bowl in January at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The club has enjoyed participating in this contest for the past several years. Those volunteering to be on the team are Donna Ward, Gena Manner, Marilynn Putman, Victoria Ard, and Sandi McMahen.

The next club meeting will be in January at Lakeside Assisted Living Center.

After the book passing, it was time for our gift exchange. In order to determine the order in which each member chose among the beautifully wrapped gifts, Gena distributed sheets listing lines of traditional Christmas songs which contained “bloopers” of incorrect words in the song lyrics. Members were to correct the bloopers, and those finishing first with all the right answers chose first. This exercise provided lots of laughs and entertainment.

After everyone selected a gift, each member displayed their gift and announced the name of the giver. The meeting was then adjourned.

Members present were Victoria Ard, Peggy Chappell, Carolyn Goodwin, Suzanne Howell, Geneva Johnson, Gena Manner, Sandi McMahen, Carolyn Moore, Mary Newman, Melinda Popplewell, Carolyn Potts, Marilynn Putman, Shelia Rogers, Sally Sutton, Donna Ward, and Elaine Williams.