BETHEL UNIVERSITY

Fall 2016 Honor Roll, Dean’s List

McKENZIE — Bethel University College of Arts and Sciences is proud to announce the names of local students who earned Honor Roll and Dean’s List status for its Fall 2016 semester.

Carroll County students earning Honor Roll status were Haley Williams, Colin Roberts and Haden Williams, all of Bruceton; Dillon Simpson of Cedar Grove; Aaron Hatley of Hollow Rock; Andrew Adams, Andrew Rush, Keely Jordan and Ashley Villalobos, all of Huntingdon; Kevin Beck, Marco Ramirez, Joshua Merchant, Bridget Neisler, Nida Ntita, Lucas Garcia, Hayden Price, Zachary Adkins, Kelsey Brown, Kimberly Cook, Kimberly Garcia, Sasha Gilbert, Kensley Horner, Morgan Jarrett, Joshua Keenan, Jordan Merchant, Molly Summers, Jack Surber, Matthew Thomas, and Victoria Wilson, all of McKenzie; and Meagan Gooch of Westport.

Other local students earning Honor Roll status were: Hannah Grissom and Thomas Fowler, both of Gleason; and Jennifer Barker and Miguel Burgos-Garcia, both of Henry.

To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student must be a traditional undergraduate student who has completed twelve or more hours of academic work with an average of 3.70 or above with no grade below a “C.”

Carroll County residents earning Dean’s List status were Lydia Hilburn of Bruceton; Kelly Brinkman, Joshua Phelps, Khrystian Bynum, and Dylan Hollowell, all of Huntingdon; and Keisha Gibson, Brooke Reffue, Adam Douglas, Kaitlin Sturdivant, Kebba Demba, Jay McCutcheon, and Katherine Jimenez, all of McKenzie.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be a traditional undergraduate student who has completed twelve or more hours of academic work with an average of 3.5 to 3.69 with no grade below a “C.”

Bethel University is one of Tennessee’s oldest 4-year institutions. In 2017, it celebrates its 175th birthday. For more information about Bethel University, go to www.bethelu.edu.