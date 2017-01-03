Huntingdon Christmas Basketball Tournament

Day Three

BY ERNIE SMOTHERS

HUNTINGDON (December 30) — On the final night of high school basketball action at the Huntingdon Point Guard Classic, a large gathering of hoops fans enjoyed three competitive and entertaining contests.

In a much-anticipated boys’ showdown between McKenzie and unbeaten Crockett County (13-0), the Rebels, fueled by the scoring of Brandon Baucum (19) and Preston Henderson (17), pushed the Cavaliers to the brink before bowing, 50-44. In girls’ action, the Huntingdon Fillies utilized fierce defense coupled with strong inside scoring by Jesica Keith (19) and Marisa Belew (11) and trifecta production of Taylor Smith, Jasmine Dupree, Alli Jones, and Kaci Fuller to defeat the Henry County Lady Patriots, 63-49. In the final contest, the Huntingdon Mustangs, paced by the scoring of Keeton Bailey (20), Davion Phillips (13), and Tyrese Mebane (10), battled physically in tooth-and-nail action against Gibson County before falling to the Pioneers, 56-52.

Cavaliers 50, Rebels 44

McKenzie took an early, 5-4 lead via a deuce off the glass by Brandon Baucum and a three-pointer from the left corner by Preston Henderson and later added a Dajour Edmondson reverse lay-up and pair of Baucum two-pointers in the paint before Crockett County countered by way of Josh Welch steal-and-score and added a Javion Hannah trifecta, deuce, and baseline jumper and respective two-pointers by Nolan Holyfield, Jauntavious Siddell and Connor Lee to lead at the end of the first canto, 15-10.

Storming back in the second frame, McKenzie coupled two trifectas by Preston Henderson with a trey by Baucum and deuce by Edmondson to outscore the Cavaliers, 11-7, and tie the contest at the half, 22-22.

The Rebels opened the second half with a trey by Henderson from the right corner and a Tyler King to Baucum assist before the Cavaliers coach angrily protested to a blocking call against one of his players and was assessed a technical foul. Henderson sank both free throws as the Rebels led, 29-24.

Responding, Crockett County scored the last eight points of the third frame to lead the Rebels, 35-33.

Cavalier Welch opened the fourth frame with a slam dunk and teammate Davion Nance swished a trifecta from the right side as Crockett County mounted a 16-2 run to take a 42-35 lead at the 6:31 mark of the final stanza.

Determined, McKenzie battled back via consecutive three-pointers by Henderson and a deuce in the paint by Baucum to narrow the Crockett County lead to 45-43 at the 1:48 mark. The Cavaliers answered with a three and two free throw swishes by Nance and three charity swishes by Carlos Sharp to earn its 50-44 win.

McKenzie was led offensively via the game-high scoring of Baucum (19), Henderson (17), Edmundson (6), and Tyler King (2).

Crockett County was paced via the production of Nance (12), Hannah (11), Sharp (8), Welch (8), Siddell (3), Holyfield (2), and Manny Jordan (2).

Fillies 63, Lady Patriots 49

In a physical first period of play, Huntingdon took a 6-5 lead via a Marisa Belew charity swish and a Jesica Keith deuce and two free throw conversions before Henry County’s Elizabeth Woods netted a trifecta, deuce, and free throw swish as Huntingdon narrowly led at the start of the second period, 12-11.

Battling in the paint, Fillies Keith netted a deuce, Kaci Fuller assisted Belew, Grace Angelos dialed-up a two-pointer from the right side, and Jasmine Dupree bottomed a trifecta from the right corner as Huntingdon widened its lead over the Lady Patriots, 26-16, at the 3:51 mark of the second period. Henry County’s Caroline Singleton and Fillies’ Kaci Fuller exchanged three-pointers as Huntingdon took a 33-22 lead into the break.

Resuming play in the second half, Huntingdon’s pressure defense paid big dividends via turnovers as the Fillies capitalized via a three-pointer by Alli Jones and two trifectas by Taylor Smith to outscore Henry County, 16-9, and lead at the start of the final period, 49-31.

Fillies Dupree’s three-pointer at the start of the fourth period was answered by three trifectas by Wood and two deuces and a pair of charity swishes by Emily Gilstrap as Henry narrowed the Huntingdon lead to 59-49 before bowing, 63-49.

The Fillies were led via the scoring of Keith (19), Belew (11), Taylor (10), Jones (7), Dupree (7), Fuller (3), Angelos (3), Cheyenne Childress (2), and Leeann Webb (1).

Henry County was paced via the production of game-high scorer Wood (20), Emily Gilstrap (13), Natiya Jumper (7), Kelli Chapman (3), Caroline Hudson (2), Singleton (2), and Allie Jo Shankle (2).

Pioneers 56, Mustangs 52

Gibson County’s Tyner Hughes three-pointer in the opening seconds of play was countered by Davion Phillip’s deuce in the paint and Keeton Bailey’s steal-andscore as the Mustangs led at the 6:41 mark, 4-3. Pioneer Joshua Landon countered with a deuce of the glass before Huntingdon responded via drives in the paint by Bailey and Mebane. Hughes netted a three-pointer and Billy McMinn added a jumper from the left side as Gibson County led the Mustangs at the end of the first frame, 13-10.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 20-13 lead at the 4:58 mark of the second canto via a three-pointer by Jamerius Mayberry and four charity swishes by Mac Hicks before Mebane netted a free throw, Bailey scored off the glass, and Phillips converted two charity stripe tosses to cut the cavaliers lead to 26-19 at the half.

Huntingdon narrowed Crockett County’s lead to 28-23 at the 6:10 mark via two deuces by Mebane before the Pioneers countered via a Hughes’ steal-and-score and Mayberry two-pointer in the paint to lead, 32-26.

Following a timeout by Huntingdon, the Mustangs rallied via a slam dunk by Phillips, a charity swish by Mebane, a putback by Devin Brown, and a Mebane tip-in at the buzzer to trail at the start of the final period, 38-34.

Ramping up, Huntingdon tied the contest at the 6:24 mark via two treys and a pair of free throw conversions by Bailey. As momentum shifted, Huntingdon coupled a Bailey drive in the paint, a Dylan Johnson three pointer from the left side, a Brown free throw swish and a Bailey jumper to take a 50-44 lead with 3:51 remaining in regulation.

Following a Gibson County timeout, the Pioneers responded via a deuce by Noah Stafford, two free throw swishes by Hicks, a putback in the paint by Stafford, and a Hicks’ drive to recapture the lead, 52-51, with 2:03 left on the game clock.

Following a Huntingdon timeout, Gibson County netted a three-pointer by Stafford and two free throw tosses by Hicks to earn a tough, 56-52 win over the Mustangs.

Huntingdon was paced via the scoring of Bailey (20), Phillips (13), Mebane (10), Brown (5) and Johnson (4).

Gibson County was led offensively by game-high scorer Mac Hicks (22), Mayberry (12), Tyner Hughes (9), Joshua Landon (8), Noah Stafford (2), Billy McMinn (2) and Aubrey Perkins (1).

