McKenzie Regional Hospital Names 2016 Employees of the Year

McKenzie Regional Hospital has named Amy Hilliard, RN as Employee of the Year, Randy Chandler, Non-Clinical Director of the Year and Joyce Faulkner, RN as the Clinical Director of the Year. The awards are the highest honors bestowed on hospital employees each year. “Health care requires a special blend of great people skills, tireless energy and the ability to work well under pressure,” says Michael Morrical, CEO. “People who work in health care share the common desire to help others and make a difference in people’s lives. It’s a pleasure to recognize our employees for their dedication to our patients, and to providing outstanding care.”

Employees are nominated for the award by their hospital peers, based on their commitment to patient care, their professionalism, and their contributions on the job.

Joyce Faulkner has worked for McKenzie Regional Hospital since May 15, 2016. As nursing director for the Medical-Surgical Department, Ms. Faulkner leads a team of highly skilled and compassionate staff responsible for caring for patients with diverse ailments andages. Ms.Faulknerandher staff treat all patients with courtesy and respect while educating them about their disease process, medications, and what to look for when they are discharged home. Ms. Faulkner and her team show patients real compassion and empathy allowing patients to focus on the healing process. Shelley McArthur, Chief Nursing Officer said, “Joyce is a tremendous asset to the Nursing leadership team.”

Randy Chandler has worked for McKenzie Regional Hospital since 1996. As director of Plant Operations and Environmental Services, Mr. Chandler is dedicated to maintaining a safe environment for the patients, physicians, employees, and volunteers 24 hours per day 365 days per year. This is no small feat given the number and complexity of the building systems including but not limited to HVAC systems, plumbing systems, electrical systems, generators, medical gas systems, fire alarm and suppression systems, and access control systems. Randy is dedicated to his fellow employees and is always willing to drop what he is doing to help others. Whenever anything needs repaired, the McKenzie Regional Hospital staff is fortunate to be able to “just call Randy”. Mr. Chandler is a previous recipient of this award having been named Non-Clinical Director of the Year in 2014.

Amy Hilliard, RN has served as an emergency department nurse at McKenzie Regional Hospital since August 25, 2003. Charla Smith, Nursing Director of the Emergency Department said, “We are very fortunate to work with Amy.” Ms. Hilliard said that she got into health care because she enjoys helping people, and when asked what was most rewarding about her job, she responded, “I am honored to have received this recognition. We all have a specific role in delivering quality health care to the McKenzie community. Our success is dependent on the collective efforts of all employees,” said Ms. Hilliard.

“Each of our employees has a specific role in the delivery of quality health care to the people who live and work in the McKenzie community,” said Morrical. “Our success in meeting the needs of the patients we serve is dependent on the collective efforts of all employees.”