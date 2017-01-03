Second Camp Tyson Book Available January 23

PARIS (December 29) — On January 23, 2017, Paris native and award-winning writer Shannon McFarlin’s book, Camp Tyson, will be published by South Carolina-based Arcadia Publishing Company.

The book, laden with archived military and personal photographs, chronicles the life and impact on soldiers, civilians, and neighboring towns located near the United States’ only barrage balloon training facility in Henry.

From its opening in March 1942 to closure in April, 1945, Camp Tyson, named in honor of Brigadier General Lawrence D. Tyson, a U.S. Senator and veteran of the Spanish-American and First World wars, was home to the 320th Anti-Aircraft Barrage Balloon Battalion and the only allblack unit to land on Normandy beaches during D-Day.

The $10 million, 6,115-acre site was commanded by Brigadier General John B. Maynard.

Camp Tyson grew to 400 buildings and was home to 25,000 soldiers. The camp included 10 miles of paved roadway, five miles of railroad, a hospital, a movie theatre, a post office, a laundry, two chapels, a service club, several PX facilities, a library, sewer and electrical systems, motor pools, offices, a hydrogen generating plant, and its own water supply system.

In addition, over 3,000 German and Italian prisoners of war were quartered onsite.

In her book, McFarlin said the locating of America’s only barrage balloon training facility in Henry County was based on the military’s desire to operate the facility in a remote area far from the east and west coasts and removed from regular air traffic.

From the moment Henry County received news that the government would build the camp on August 15, 1941, the region’s economy was immediately lifted from its post-depression struggles via the bumper-to-bumper traffic of hundreds of men and families streaming into Paris and surrounding towns in search of construc- tion jobs and places to live.

In response, Paris, McKenzie, and other towns nearby opened its arms to Camp Tyson’s soldiers and civilian workers as the area quickly grew to boomtown status.

Visible from miles away, the barrage balloons, referred to as “Flying Elephants”, “Gas Bags”, or “Flying Bombs”, the hydrogen- filled, anti-aircraft implements flew over Camp Tyson above the community of Routon on a daily basis during World War II before becoming obsolete by the atomic bomb.

In May 1947, following the decommissioning and closure of Camp Tyson, the facilities and grounds were purchased by the H.C. Spinks Clay Company, a partnership owned by R.B. Carothers Sr., Harriet Carothers, R.B. Carothers Jr., and Harry S. Carothers for $201,000. The company was named after Harriet’s maiden name, Spinks. The land and buildings were transformed into a large clay business and cattle ranch.

Laden with hundreds of archival photographs and intriguing cut-lines, the book provides vivid visual insight into the daily work routines and after-hours activities of the soldiers at Camp Tyson and in the surrounding towns.

Camp Tyson author McFarlin, the news director for WENK / WTPR Radio, received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in history from Murray State University. In 1991, she won the annual Ohio Associated Press award for Investigative Journalism for her work at the Celina Daily Standard.

McFarland’s childhood home once housed soldiers and workers from Camp Tyson, prompting her to conduct interviews and compile the burgeoning collection of photographs from local residents and historical archives.

For more information regarding availability and pricing of McFarlin’s book, go to www. arcadiapublishing.com