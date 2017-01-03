Top Sports Stories 0f 2016

Max Arnold, From Walk-On to Captain

The #23-ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers and redshirt senior Max Arnold finished their post-season with a 45-6 shellacking of the #13-ranked Northwestern Wildcats in the Outback Bowl.

After five seasons as a Volunteer, Arnold said finishing the season on a six-game winning streak and the bowl win added value to the season.

He said, “It was great to hear congratulations from fans in McKenzie. It was also cool to have people I know cheering for me on my journey.”

Max said when he left McKenzie to become a walk-on at the University of Tennessee, he was “prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. It was like climbing a mountain.”

With his faith and trust in God and the love and support of family, Max made it.

Five seasons later, the kid from McKenzie served as Vols bowl game captain.

Rebel Football Celebrates Stellar Season

Parents, school administrators and supporters gathered with football players, coaching staff, and cheerleaders inside the McKenzie High school cafeteria to celebrate the Rebels stellar 2015 grid campaign.

During season overview, Rebel Head Coach Wade Comer said, “I am really proud of what we accomplished as a team this year. It was a great season. We finished as Region 62A runner-ups and advanced once again to a quarterfinal appearance in the state playoffs. It is truly special to be one of the top eight teams in Tennessee.”

Comer recognized All-region 6-2A selectees Blake Baker, Mitch Merrick, Donavan Foley, Cameron Oakley, Noah McEwen, Eric Robinson, Dejan McNulty, Russell Turman, Region 6-2A Offensive Most Valuable Player Jack Surber, and All-district Honorable mention players Sean Beck, Michael Floyd, Julius Owens, Jake Trevathan, and Bransen McCaleb. Cameron Oakley was recognized for being selected First Team All-State. Rebel Second Team All-West Tennessee players included Donavan Foley, Cameron Oakley, Larenzo Haynes, Eric Robinson, Mitch Merrick, Jack Surber, and Dejan McNulty.

Mustang Macon Bullock Signs with Bryan College

Surrounded by family, former teammates, and friends, former Huntingdon High School basketball Macon Bullock signed a basketball scholarship with Bryan College of Dayton, Tennessee.

Prior to signing with Bryan, Bullock spoke with The McKenzie Banner.

He said, “I am very thankful to be able to play at the next level. Bryan College offered me the best opportunity to play college basketball, and I am grateful and excited to be going there.”

Her continued, “I want to thank all of my coaches and fellow players for helping me to learn the game of basketball. I also want to thank my community for supporting me during my playing days at Huntingdon.”

Bryan Head Basketball Coach Don Rekoske said, “It gives me great joy to sign Macon. When he came to visit our school a few weeks ago, he shot the lights out of our gym. He possesses a great shooting touch from the outside and great basketball intelligence. He is a pure shooter, and that is what we look for. We are looking forward to getting him stronger in the weight room and to expanding his overall skill set so that he can become a more diverse player and significantly impact our basketball program over time. Macon is the kind of person and player we look for at Bryan College, and we are glad to have him.”

A three-year starter for the Mustangs, Bullock averaged 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and 1.5 steals per game while posting a staggering 85-percent free throw percentage.

Rebels Crowned D13A Basketball Champs

Before a large crowd gathered inside Bethel University’s Crisp Arena, the McKenzie Rebels (26-3) completed their 3-0 season sweep of the Dresden Lions (15-10) via a dominating, 74-46 win to claim the District 13A Boys Basketball Championship. In the consolation contest, Huntingdon bested the Trey Phifer-less Big Sandy Red Devils, 56-30.

Coupling the scoring of Brandon Baucum (27) and Jack Surber (18) with fierce offensive and defensive steals and rebounding, McKenzie blew the game open in the fourth frame via a 27-5 scoring run to cruise past Dresden to the D13A title.

Baucum and Surber were aided offensively by teammates Chase Kelley (8), Wiggins (7), Tyler King (6), Preston Henderson (3), Donovan Foley (3), and Paul Watkins (2).

Carroll County Special Learning Center Mini-Special Olympics

The Carroll County Special Learning Center held its annual Mini-Special Olympics Friday at Bethel University’s football stadium. Breezy but otherwise beautiful weather greeted dozens of students from the Special Learning Center and all of the schools in the county.

The Special Olympians began with a group lap around the field and then split up into groups, taking turns for several hours at events such as foot races, Tennis Ball Throw, Soccer Shootout, Bowling, Horseshoe Throw, Noodle Throw, Tricycle Race, and the Obstacle Course.

Dozens of volunteers, as well as the teachers and guardians from the schools, worked together throughout the event to help make sure every child got the opportunity to participate in appropriate events and was surrounded with encouragement and support. The games closed with a medal ceremony. Every participant was invited to the victory podium to be recognized and presented with a medal.

Drew Hayes Earns Major League Nod

After six years of relentless striving in the Cincinnati Reds minor league baseball system, McKenzie native Drew Hayes received the long-awaited telephone call from Cincinnati Reds management informing him of his promotion to their major league roster on Tuesday.

A 2006 graduate of McKenzie High School, Hayes, the son of Glenn and Joyce Hayes of McKenzie, guided the Rebels to the TSSAA state baseball championship his senior year. After pitching one year at Bethel University, he captured the attention of major league scouts via his prolific, three-year pitching career at Southeastern Conference baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt University.

Drafted by the Reds in the 11th round of the MLB draft in June 2010, Hayes has spent all of his playing time progressively ascending through the Reds farm system via stints with numerous A and AA minor league ball teams.

Rebels Win District 13A Baseball Championship

The Rebels needed just one win in two chances over their rival Mustangs on Wednesday to secure the District 13A Championship.

With the pressure mounting in the bottom of the seventh with Huntingdon leading, 2-1, Rebel Isaiah Townes and Jack Surber led off the final home frame with back-to-back singles. Noah McEwen laid down a great bunt, and everyone was safe. Roof made the first out on a medium fly ball, but Townes barreled home from third to tie the game at 2-2. Kelley followed by ripping a single to center as Surber rounded third and slid safely across home plate for the winning run.

West Carroll Baseball Awards Banquet

On a warm, sunny spring evening, West Carroll baseball players, coaches, school board members, and school supporters gathered for the first War Eagle Baseball Awards Banquet at the baseball field.

During welcoming comments, West Carroll Home Run Club member Kyle Foster said, “Welcome to our first awards ceremony. I want to start by saying how proud I am of our graduated seniors and how proud I am of the direction West Carroll baseball and sports as a whole is going at our school. I have known Chase Birdwell, Gavin Knight, and Colin Hudgins since they were little boys playing tee-ball. They mean more to me than they will ever know. I, along with most of you, have had the privilege of watching our players grow up. I am very proud of all of them.”

Foster thanked team coaches, parents and school administrators for supporting the baseball program.

He said, “Our Home Run Club is preparing to overhaul the ballfield and work on get a permanent concession stand built. We are also going to petition the school board for money to build a fieldhouse with bathrooms for players and fans. Baseball and softball is always placed on the backburner, but we are going to change that around here.”

Laser-screened plaques were presented to Junior High school baseball All-District player Wyatt Baker; and seniors and All-District players Chase Birdwell and Colin Hudgins.

Foster concluded, “I want to thank Adam Welch for stepping up and coaching the school’s first junior high baseball team. I also want to thank all of our coaches, our parents, and The McKenzie Banner for covering our games and school events. I am excited about what comes next for West Carroll baseball.” McKenzie’s Ellie Roditis Competing at National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships

USA Shooting announced via press release that McKenzie’s Ellie Roditis is competing with over 200 of the top junior shotgun competitors from around the nation at the 2016 National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships (NJOSC) beginning Tuesday, June 14 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A top-finisher in Women’s Trap last year; McKenzie’s Ellie Roditis looks to gain one more step on the podium from 2015 after riding the momentum of a second-place finish all the way to a Junior World Championship bronze medal.

The athletes, qualifying for an invitation to the NJOSC with top scores in their respective State Junior Olympic Championships, range in age from 10 to 20 years old and are classified according to age as J1 (ages 18-20), J2 (ages 15-17) or J3 (ages 14 and younger).

Athletes earned their way to Junior Olympics by qualifying through state qualifying matches with 21 states conducting competition for 515 participants. Shooters from 31 states will be represented at this year’s Junior Olympics.

Three National, eight Junior National, and five Junior Olympic Team members are expected to compete.

Surber Named West Tennessee’s Male Athlete of the Year

McKENZIE (July 11) — Though exciting, news of former McKenzie High School multi-sports great Jack Surber’s selection by The Jackson Sun as its Male Athlete of the Year was not unforeseen by those who watched him excel competitively for many years.

During his prolific, four-year prep career with the Rebels, Surber, son of Tommy and Meredith Surber of McKenzie, and grandson of Bethel University Sports Director and Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley, excelled consistently on the football field, basketball court, or baseball diamond.

In addition to generating marquee sports performances on a near-weekly basis, Surber excelled in the classroom. An excellent student, he earned his place on the prestigious Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s ACT Wall with a score of 29, in the top eight-percent in the nation.

Bethel Bass’ John Garrett Wins First National Fishing Title in State History

Bethel University’s John Garrett walked away with the most coveted prize in the sport of collegiate bass fishing and became the first college angler from the state of Tennessee to claim the title of Bassmasters College Classic Bracket Series Champion.

Garrett, a 20-year-old incoming junior, won the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Classic Bracket by weighing a 14-pound, 13-ounce limit before a crowd filled with familiar faces in downtown Paris.

In addition to the Classic berth, Garrett won $7,500 to cover fishing expenses and free entry to all nine of the B.A.S.S. Opens in 2017 and use of a wrapped Nitro boat and a fully-rigged Toyota truck for the year, as well.

Kirsten Sass, U.S.A. Triathlete Takes First at World Championships

McKenzie U.S. amateur triathlete Kirsten Sass pulled out all the stops on September 18 to earn the world championship in the women’s 35-39 age division on the final day of competition at the ITU Standard Triathlon World Championships at Marina Fonatur in Cozumel, Mexico.

Sass, whose finishing time of 2:06:53 bested second place finisher Jaime Simmons of Abingdon, Virginia’s time of 2:12:58, was elated to win the coveted world title.

Following the gruelingly-hot event combining a 1,250-meter ocean swim, 40-kilometer bike race, and 10-kilometer run course, a weary but elated Sass spoke to reporters regarding her world championship win.

She said, “I gave all I had, and I hoped for the best. I’ve been racing for a long time. I started in 1999, and I started in the back of the pack. For me to be able to progress to actually finish on the podium at any race, much less at the national’s or a world’s event is still a little hard for me to believe.”

Sass defended her title at the standard-distance and won the silver medal on Thursday prior to claiming the world title three days later.

West Carroll Community Rallies for Morgan Fuller

On a warm, sun-drenched Saturday morning, West Carroll High School softball and baseball players joined with a large gathering of well-wishers for a benefit slow-pitch softball game to raise funds for Huntingdon High School senior and cancer survivor Morgan Fuller.

Following his at-bat, West Carroll Baseball Coach Paul Acuff said, “A few weeks ago, members of the softball team approached me about doing an event for Morgan. Those young people were the ones that got the ball rolling on this event. They felt compelled to reach out to Morgan and her family and to help them during her on-going battle with cancer. The truth is-all of us here at West Carroll wanted to help the Fuller’s. You can tell by the turnout today that a whole lot of people feel the same way that we do.”

The daughter of Jeff and Wanda Fuller of Huntingdon, Morgan was recently re-diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma after nearly a year of aggressive radiation and chemotherapy placed the disease in remission.

Brad Sam Named A. F. Bridges Contributor of the Year

McKenzie Banner journalist Brad Sam is the 2015-16 A. F. Bridges Contributor of the Year for Athletic District 7, which includes eleven West Tennessee counties.

The A.F. Bridges Sportsmanship Awards, named after the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s first executive secretary, include awards for school administrator, principal, athletic director, female and male coach, official, and contributor. Nominations were made by a citizenship/ sportsmanship committee and member schools in each athletic district, and the final selection was made by a state selection committee.

Awards were presented at the TSSAA quarterly meetings. The West Tennessee meeting was held Wednesday at the University School of Jackson.

Lady Rebel Comer Joins 1,000-Point Club

Lady Rebel senior Anna Comer was honored before The Lady Rebel’s November 17 game against Clarksville Academy for surpassing the 1,000-point milestone. In her first three years, Comer scored 252, 238, and 491 points, respectively, and has 43 in two games this season for a total of 1,024.