Area Property Transfers

•Don L. and Alice J. Cook to Julia Hester Ruffell Winters in District 4.

•Deborah Diane Maynard to Joseph T. and Elizabeth A. Ruprich in District 22.

•Gina Manning to Dennis D. and Gail L. Mack in District 4.

•William Allen Jr. and Jennifer A. Espey to Stony Point LLC in Districts 11 and 19.

•Mary Alice Frazier to Johnnie D. and Jeanette Petering.

•Janice Walls to Dennis and Gina Bush in District 8.

•Donna W. Coleman to Donna W. Coleman in District 2.

•Angel Lyn Keel to Matthew Fay Dickson in District 7.

•James Edward Roberts to Gail Roberts Walker.

•Gail Roberts Walker to James Edward Roberts.

•Melissa Hall to Timothy R. Volner in District 23.

•Nancy R. Murphy to Joseph Daniel and Janice Foster in District 11.

•John Hamilton to Sandra R. Gill and others in District 22.

•John Hamilton to John and Joyce Hamilton in District 22.

•Martha J. Lemonds to Martha J. Lemonds and others.

•Martha J. Lemonds to Sandra R. Gill and others in District 22.

•Jeanette J. Garrison to Jamie Lee Garrison in District 6.

•Jerry and Barbara Joyce Robertson to Dakota J. and Cheyenne L. Starr in District 22.

•Bradley Neal Gibson to the Brenda Gibson Revocable Trust.

•Julia Winters to Carl Cressler in District 4.

•Carl Cressler to Cindy Lynn Cressler in District 4.

•Mitchell C. and Anna M. Wade to Anna M. and Donna G. Wade in District 17.

•Nessa Tibbie Tucker to James Scott Tucker.

•Stanley Carter to Stanley and Kimberly Carter in District 11.

•Joseph Clark Walker and others to Joseph Clark Walker and others.

•Lula A. and David J. Radford to Zachary R. Smith in District 1.