Carroll County Relay For Life to Meet

Members of the recently-combined Carroll North and Carroll South Relay for Life meet January 10 at McKenzie City Hall at 6 p.m. Please spread the word and invite as many people as you can to come join as a Committee member, Volunteer, or Team. Dates of upcoming activities such as Cancer Bake Week, Survivor Dinner, and Event Night will be discussed. The Event Night location has already been set as the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon.

MLK Program at Webb School

A Martin Luther King Program will be held at Webb School on Monday, January 16 at 9:30 a.m. The speaker will be Mr. Ike Gilbert, the National President over Webb Alumni Association. The theme is “Unity is Key for Our Success.” If you attended Webb School, we invite you to our celebration. We will be recognizing all attendees of Webb School. For more information, call 731-697-5468.

The board of directors for the E911 Communications District in Carroll County meets in a regular session on Tuesday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is in the conference room at the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon.

Murder-Mystery Dinner Theatre Auditions

Phillip Collins will be holding auditions February 5 at 2:00 p.m. for a murder-mystery dinner theatre to be presented February 25 at 6:30 p.m. Contact Jennifer at McKenzie City Hall for additional information 731-352-2292.

Cumberland Presbyterian Church Chili Cookoff, Dinner Theatre

The Cumberland Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a chili cookoff and dinner table Saturday, February 4 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The chili judging is at 5:00 p.m. with the winner announced at 7:00 p.m. Dinner includes chili, homemade cornbread, drinks, and desserts, $8 each ($20 maximum per family). Bethel University Renaissance Bluegrass Band and Renaissance Theatre will entertain. All entrants are welcome for the cookoff. A prize package will be awarded. Please call to register at 731-352-2440.

Upcoming Carroll County Humane Society Events

Tuesday, January 10 at 6 p.m. – Quarterly Members Meeting. Please note that the location has changed. It will be held in the Bethel Nursing Building (Old CP Church) on Church Street in McKenzie. New members are welcome. Financial reports, intake and adoptions, old and new business, fundraisers and volunteering will be discussed.

Monday, January 16 from 6-7 p.m. – Volunteer orientation at the Park Theatre in McKenzie. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you will learn about all the different areas that help is needed, including hands-on at the shelter, transporting animals to the vet, cleaning PetSmart cat kennels in Jackson, fostering, paperwork, helping with fundraising, and others. CCHS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization with no funding from any city or county. If you have ever considered volunteering, Saturday, January 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Soup Supper at the Carroll Bank & Trust Community Center building in Huntingdon. All-you-can-eat delicious homemade soups, drinks and desserts with entertainment by progressive bluegrass band, Cherry Avenue Band. Eat in or carry out. Adults $7; Children (10 and under) $3. Bring your own jar and purchase a quart of soup to go for $5.

CCHS volunteers bring a soup pot or crock pot of their favorite soups, you get to enjoy tasting as many or as much as you want, and we will also provide drinks, desserts, breads and crackers.

Interested in bringing soup/ chili/stew/stoup to the event? Just email clarkc@bethelu.edu for details.

Huntingdon First Baptist Dinner Theater

Huntingdon First Baptist Church presents its annual dinner theater on February 2-4. The play this year is “The Last Pirate of the Caribbean,” a mystery with audience involvement. Tickets go on sale January 9 for $18, $16, and $14. The dinner theater is a fundraiser for the summer youth trip. For ticket information, please call the church office at 731-986-5000.

Macedonia Community Center Spaghetti Plates

Macedonia Community Center will sell spaghetti plates on Sunday, January 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plates are $8 and include spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and drink. For more information, call Charlotte Burcham at 731-415-8372 or Kathy McGee at 731-415-6674.

Very Special Arts Festival

This year’s Very Special Arts Festival will be held Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Carroll County Civic Center. This day is set aside for the children of Carroll County to enjoy free arts and crafts activities and stage performances. We will once again feature face painting, nutritious snacks, wearable crafts, and much more. In addition, and in conjunction with the Carroll County Technical Center, a car cruise-in will take place in the Civic Center parking lot.

Currently, we are in need of and taking reservations for arts and crafts booths and stage performances. School groups, church groups, civic organizations and individuals are all encouraged to participate in this exciting event for the people of Carroll County.

Please call 986-4482 ext. 240 for more information and to reserve your booth/performance time.

Benefit for Tim Boyd

An ongoing benefit for Tim Boyd, who was seriously injured in an automobile accident, offers chances to win a Remington 1100 .410 sporting shotgun. Chances are $10 each or 3 for $20. You must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background check to be eligible to win this gun. For more information, contact Tim Carlton at 731-415-1796.

Jesus, Breakfast at Eastwood Baptist

Eastwood Baptist Church, 420 Old McKenzie Road, McKenzie, invites everyone to “Jesus and Breakfast” each Sunday. Breakfast is at 10 a.m., and the words of Jesus begin at 11.

Monthly Veteran Support Group Meeting

VFW Post 4939 hosts a veteran support group meeting the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all veterans and family members.

McKenzie Industrial Board Meets Monthly

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the former railroad depot, Bruce Street, McKenzie.

McKenzie Carroll County United Neighbors

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure they are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. We will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

McKenzie School Board Meeting

The McKenzie Special School District Board of Education monthly meeting scheduled for January 3, 2017 has been canceled. The next regular board meeting is January 31, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the McKenzie Board of Education, 114 Bell Ave.

McKenzie Regional Planning Commission To Meet

The McKenzie Municipal-Regional Planning Commission agenda planning meeting is Wednesday, January 11 at 3 p.m. The monthly meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25 at 3 p.m.

