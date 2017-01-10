Lady Bulldogs Celebrate Champion Alumni, Best Lady Jackets

BY KENNETH COKER

Enterprise Sports Editor

Gleason’s girls made their predecessors happy on Friday evening.

On a night when the 1992 and 2007 Class A state champion squads reunited to celebrate their past success, the Lady Bulldogs offered a present one with a 57-50 besting of Greenfield in a non-district contest.

In the nightcap, the Greenfield boys snapped a five-game losing streak with a 76-54 triumph over Gleason.

The girls’ game was hotly- contested with a total of nine lead changes and nine ties over the course of the contest.

Gleason closed the third quarter with a four-point swing when Jordyn Greene offered a stickback at the buzzer after a Lady Bulldog miss moments earlier. Greene’s rebound had the Greenfield side of the floor thinking an over the back foul had been committed, while the Gleason side believed it to be a clean play.

On the floor, it was ruled as two points for Gleason. As the two teams went to their huddles, the Lady Yellowjacket bench was issued a technical for its disputing of the call.

Lady Bulldog Jayden Green made both of the technical free throw attempts to give Gleason a 44-38 lead after three quarters.

“We got a big four-point swing in our favor with a stickback and two free throws at the end of the third quarter,” said Lady Bulldog head coach Sean Stephenson, who was coaching with a heavy heart after the loss of his grandfather days earlier. “I didn’t see how the technical went down. I was in the timeout or headed that way. We just persevered and made a play. We hadn’t had a stickback until that point. Jordyn made a play and we were fortunate to get the free throws. With the lead, we were able to dictate the tempo in the fourth quarter.”

With the triumph, the Lady Bulldogs improved to 16-3, while Greenfield fell to 15-2 with both of its losses being to Gleason.

Both programs played on Tuesday night with Gleason at home against Big Sandy. Greenfield traveled to Bradford the same evening.

Gleason goes to Bruceton on Friday. Greenfield hosts Trenton the same evening.

Gleason 57, Greenfield 50 (Girls)

With a six-point (44-38) advantage as the fourth quarter started, the Lady Bulldogs added to their cushion when Lillian Nichols made a pair of free throws. Yet, Greenfield answered with a Tess Darby deuce.

As Gleason had done so many times during its state championship runs, the Lady Bulldogs chewed over a minute off the clock during their next possession before Nichols was sent to the free throw line. Nichols made the first of her two charity tosses to put Gleason ahead by a 47-40 count with 4:36 remaining in the game.

Darby, who scored a game-high 27 points, drained a three a little under a minute later to make it a two-possession and four-point contest.

However, Nichols was fouled the next trip down and made a pair of free throws nine seconds later to stretch the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to six points. Later, a Jayden Green free throw after Mahlese McDonald grabbed her own rebound after missing the front end of a one-and-one resulted in a 50-43 Gleason lead.

Lady Yellowjacket Chloe Moore offered a basket to cut into the Lady Bulldogs cushion, but senior Kelsey Borneman answered with a pair of free throws.

Ultimately, Moore made a three-pointer with 33 seconds to play to pull Greenfield within four points, down 54-50.

On the other end as the Lady Yellowjackets tried to trade foul shots for possessions, Nichols was clutch at the charity stripe, making a pair of free throws to give Gleason a six-point lead.

Later and after a Green steal, McDonald made the second of a pair of charity tosses with around 10 seconds to play to seal the triumph.

Aside from Darby, Greenfield, without usual starter Bentley Gordon (knee injury), had Moore with 18 tallies.

Nichols was Gleason’s leading point lady with 19. Jayden Green offered a dozen tallies, while Jordyn Greene (no relation) contributed 10. McDonald and Borneman each finished with six points apiece.

Greenfield 76, Gleason 54 (Boys)

After having faced and fell to the current top four of District 14A (Halls, Union City, Humboldt and Gibson County) during its five-game losing streak, Greenfield was happy to see opposition on an equal playing field.

“It’s the cards we’ve been dealt in our district, but when you get the chance to get a win, you try your best to do so,” Yellowjacket head coach Chad Levister said after the victory. “We’re getting better in the district we play in and trying to compete. I think we did that against South Fulton (on Jan. 3), but we didn’t last night at Halls. I’m proud of the guys to come out tonight, refocus and get a win.”

Leading scorer Levi Dees (27 points) offered a dozen points in the first quarter including backto- back buckets to open the game. Greenfield’s Jackson Crouse followed Dees’ first two scores with a three to give the visiting team a 7-0 lead.

However, Gleason fought back and pulled within a deuce after a Lucio Solano three-pointer. Later, Dees added a pair of free throws to his total while starting a 9-4 Greenfield flurry which Yellowjacket Joshua Floyd concluded with a pair of free throws to result in a 16-9 Greenfield advantage. The two teams were almost even for the remainder of the first quarter with Greenfield exiting the first period with a 26-17 cushion.

Gleason had a slim advantage in the scoring department during the second period, besting the Yellowjackets 16-15 in the frame behind seven points by Solano. Dees continued to guide Greenfield in period No. 2 with 11 tallies in the frame.

The Yellowjackets led 41-33 at halftime.

Floyd came on strong in the third quarter with eight points, while Crouse added five tallies off a bucket and a three-pointer.

Overall, Greenfield added to its lead during the third period with a 20-11 bettering of Gleason in the frame. The Yellowjackets carried a 61-44 lead into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, Greenfield held a 15-10 advantage in the scoring department to close out the triumph.

Aside from Dees, the Yellowjackets’ other notable scorers were Crouse with 13 points, Keaton Cook with eight tallies and Kamron Shane with six.

Solano, who fouled out, topped the Bulldog scorebook with 17. Bulldog Olen Reed added 14, 11 in the second half, while Dawson Arnold contributed 11 and Peyton Stegall added six.