Chess Pie Pecan Loaf Mama T ’ s WHAT’S

COOKIN’

By Teresa Washburn

Tomorrow Salad

1 can fruit cocktail ¼ cup sugar

1/8 cup vinegar

1 egg

1 tablespoon flour

1 package dream whip

2 cup marshmallows ½ cup chopped pecans Drain fruit cocktail, take liquid and add sugar, vinegar, well beaten egg, and flour. Cook until thick. Cool. Whip dream whip, and add fruit cocktail, marshmallows, nuts and cooled sauce. Fold together. Let stand overnight.

Island Salad

1 cup crushed pineapple ½ cup sugar Juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon gelatin ½ cup whipped cream

1 cup grated cheese ½ cup nuts Heat pineapple, sugar and lemon juice until it begins to boil. Add 1 tablespoon gelatin that has been soaked 5 minutes in 1 cup of cold water. Add to pineapple mixture while hot. When it begins to set, add 1 cup grated cheese and ½ cup whipped cream. Then add nuts and pour into molds.

1 c ground pecans ½ cup cracker crumbs

3 slices grated cheese ½ box cottage cheese ½ cup vegetable oil or Crisco

1 medium onion Salt to taste

2 eggs, beaten

1 can cream of mushroom

4 eggs beaten with pinch of salt

1 ¾ cup sugar

3 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon meal

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 stick oleo Pour in unbaked pie shell and bake 35 minutes at 350 degrees.

soup Impossible Pie

Dash oregano Dash paprika Mix ingredients as for meat loaf. Place in greased loaf pan. Bake about one hour in oven at

400 degrees.

4 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar ½ cup self-rising flour

1 teaspoon vanilla ½ cup melted butter

2 cup milk Combine all ingredients. Pour into large pie pan. This pie makes its own crust. Bake

350 degrees for 40-50 minutes.

Cheeseburger Casserole

2 pounds ground beef Onion chopped (desired amount)

1 small can whole tomatoes American cheese

1 can biscuits Brown beef and let simmer with onions and tomatoes about 5-10 minutes. Pour into a pyrex dish and place a layer of grated cheese on the top then put biscuits on the top of cheese layer. Bake at medium temperature until biscuits are baked and are brown. Yield 4 servings.