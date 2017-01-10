McKenzie Splits Victories with Gibson County

Rebels, Lady Pioneers Take Charge Late

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (January 9) — McKenzie hosted Region 7 rival Gibson County Monday night for a pair of basketball contests. Both the Lady Pioneers and the Rebels took control of their respective games midway through the third quarter. The Gibson County girls outrebounded the Lady Rebels and hit timely threes down the stretch to take a 56-37 win. The Rebels also got the three-ball going late and managed the clock well to claim a 55-46 victory. Dajour Edmunson had a monster game for McKenzie, leading all players in points and rebounds with 20 and seven, respectively.

Gibson County Lady Pioneers 56, McKenzie Lady Rebels 37

The Lady Rebels played solid defense in the early minutes and took a 14-12 lead after the first frame. Bailey Nelson scored six points for McKenzie. Shelby Butler hit a three, and Anna Comer hit three-of-four free throws. Carissa Britt had two points. Lady Pioneer Justyce White had four points, Catherine Watts and Allie Smithson each hit a three-pointer, and McKinley Burkett hit a pair of free throws.

Gibson County outscored McKenzie, 10-7, in the second quarter to take a one-point lead. White scored six, and Macey Neal had four points. Comer had five points, including a three-pointer, and Butler added a pair. At the half, the Lady Pioneers led, 22-21.

The Lady Rebels took a 28-27 lead as Comer hit three straight free throws halfway through the third, but the Lady Pioneers answered with a 14-0 run to win the frame, 19-8, and take a comfortable lead. White led with a dozen, including a pair of threes. Smithson also hit another three, and Watts and Burkett each added a pair. Comer ended up with six points, and Butler had another two. Heading into the final frame, Gibson County led, 41-29.

The Lady Pioneers sealed the win with a 15-8 advantage in the fourth. Watts had five points, including a three. White and Ashton Lannom each scored four, and Smithson added a pair. Comer had four points, and Nelson and Jacey Davis each had a pair.

Lady Pioneer Justyce White led all scorers with 26 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Catherine Watts scored ten, including a pair of threes.

Anna Comer led the Lady Rebels with 18 points, including a three-pointer.

Gibson County won the rebounding battle, 26-16, led by Justyce White with a dozen. Anna Comer and Shelby Butler led McKenzie with five boards each.

Rebels 55, Pioneers 46

McKenzie jumped ahead, 14-7, in the first frame of the nightcap, led by Tyler King with seven points. Brandon Baucum scored four points, and Dajour Edmunson hit a three-pointer. Mac Hicks had all seven for Gibson County, including a three.

The pendulum swung in the second quarter as the Pioneers outscored the Rebels, 15-4. Aubrey Perkins scored six points, and Noah Stafford hit a three-pointer. Jamerius Mayberry, Joshua London and Billy McMinn each had a pair. T. King and Edmunson each had a pair for McKenzie. At the half, Gibson County led, 22-18.

The Rebels responded in a big way in the third for a 25-12 advantage. Edmunson exploded for eleven points, including a trio of threes. T. King and Lucas King each scored four, Preston Henderson hit a three, and Baucum had three points. Mayberry scored five for the Pioneers, including a three. Hicks also hit a three, and Perkins and Tyner Hughes each had two points. Entering the final frame, McKenzie led, 43-34.

A quick fourth quarter was a 12-12 draw, closing out the McKenzie win. Edmunson and Henderson each hit four freebies, and Baucum and T. King each had two points. Hughes scored seven, including a three-pointer, and Mayberry had five points, with a three.

Rebel Dajour Edmunson led all scorers with 20 points, including four three-pointers and a perfect six-for-six performance at the line. Tyler King had 15 points.

Jamerius Mayberry led Gibson County with a dozen, including a pair of threes. Mac Hicks had ten points, including a pair of threes.

The Rebel victory came despite a 24-19 disadvantage on rebounds. Dajour Edmunson led McKenzie with seven boards, and Brandon Baucum had five. Pioneer Jamerius Mayberry had six rebounds, and Joshua London had five.

Photos by Brad Sam/The McKenzie Banner